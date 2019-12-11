WITH the general election just one day away a latest prediction has pointed to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas remaining blue - and just one variation as Labour's Stephen Morgan is forecast to hold his seat.

The final YouGov poll, which uses a combination of surveys and modelling, has tipped Tory candidates to win in Portsmouth North, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Meon Valley, leaving the constituencies unchanged.

Portsmouth South Tory candidate Donna Jones and the Brexit Party's candidate John Kennedy, with bottom row: Lib Dem candidate Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Labour incumbent Stephen Morgan. Pictures: Habibur Rahman/PA/John Kennedy

But it has also put Labour as the forerunner in Portsmouth South, giving Stephen Morgan a 10 point lead ahead of Tory contender Donna Jones.

Mr Morgan, who has held the seat since the 2017 snap election, said: 'This recent poll confirms that I am the only candidate to beat the Conservatives here again.

'It is backed up by other independent polls and reaffirms what we’ve been hearing on the doorstep across our city when out and about speaking with Portsmouth people.

'Tomorrow I urge all voters who want to see an end to the decade of cuts and the neglect to our community to get out and vote. As a safe pair of hands for our city I will always put Portsmouth first.'

The poll placed Stephen Morgan top with 46 points, followed by 36 for Tory Donna Jones, 13 for Lib Dem Gerald Vernon-Jackson, four for Brexit Party candidate John Kennedy and two for Steven George of the Justice and Anti-Corruption Party.

Previous polls and surveys for Portsmouth South have placed other candidates in the lead with a Survation poll in November predicting a win for Mr Vernon-Jackson.

And the last YouGov poll predicted a closer result between Labour and the Tories with 42 points for Mr Morgan and 36 for Mrs Jones.

Contenders Mr Vernon-Jackson and Mrs Jones were confident the vote could still go one of three ways.

Mr Vernon-Jackson said: 'It's a fluid election and I think I agree with Stephen when he says the only poll that matters is the one on December 12.

'I am incredibly pleased people in the street keep coming up to me and saying they are voting for me. We will just have to see on the day.'

Mrs Jones added: 'Polls are often inaccurate. Other polls in the last week have had me winning the seat by a seven per cent margin.

'Portsmouth South is going to be a close result and I would urgently everyone who feels strongly about getting Brexit done or stopping Corbyn from becoming prime minster for vote for me in this key marginal seat.

'I will work hard and get stuff done for the people of Portsmouth as I always have.'

YouGov poll:

Portsmouth North

Con - 58

Lab - 31

Lib Dem - 7

Green - 3

Other - 2

Portsmouth South

Con - 36

Lab - 46

Lib Dem - 13

Brexit - 4

Other - 2

Havant

Con - 62

Lab - 20

Lib Dem - 11

Green - 4

Other - 3

Fareham

Con - 60

Lab - 22

Lib Dem - 13

Green - 5

Gosport

Con - 62

Lab - 23

Lib Dem - 10

Green - 4

Meon Valley

Con - 59

Lab - 13

Lib Dem - 24

Green - 4