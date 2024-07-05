General Election 2024: Conservative hold Gosport amid Labour challenge with Caroline Dinenage retaining seat
Dame Caroline Dinenage stays as the MP after receiving a majority of 17,830 votes. Labour finished in second place, with a total vote count of 11,776 votes.
The exit poll declared a Labour landslide, with key Conservative figure losing their seats across the UK. Defence secretary Grant Shapps has lost his seat to Labour in Welwyn Hatfield and justice secretary has also been booted from his post in Cheltenham to Liberal Democrat candidate Max Wilkinson.
Elsewhere, Havant has declared a full recount due to the tight race between Larbour and the Conservatives. Portsmouth North and South seats hang in the balance, with the leader of the house of commons predicted to lose her seat by a slim margin, after a surge in votes for Labour’s Amanda Martin and Reform UK’s Mel Todd.
Ms Dinenage was first elected in Gosport in 2010. More to follow...
