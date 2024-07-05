General Election 2024 live: Penny Mordaunt loses Portsmouth North in Labour gain, Conservatives retain seats
The great waterfront city has turned red with Portsmouth North and South both falling to Labour. Amanda Martin gained her seat, tearing up on stage, from the leader of the house of commons Penny Mordaunt. Stephen Morgan retained his Portsmouth South seat with a large majority.
A full recount was declared in Havant, with votes for Labour and the Tories too close to call. In the end, it was Alan Mak who won the seat by the skin of his teeth with less than 100 votes. Former home secretary Suella Braverman gained Fareham and Waterlooville following the boundary change, spending much of her speech deriding her own party. #
Dame Caroline Dinenage retained Gosport, as seat which she has held since 2010, with Paul Holmes holding onto the Hamble Valley seat. Damian Hinds was another Tory MP who held onto his seat, despite pressure from Liberal Democrat Dominic Martin. Chichester MP and education secretary, Gillian Keegan, lost her seat, with Liberal Democrat Jess Brown-Fuller becoming the new MP.
The exit poll predicted a historic landslide victory for Labour, and with 375 seats at the time of writing, it has been proven correct. You can follow the latest updates by scrolling to the bottom of this article.
Gosport full results
Here are the full results for Gosport:
Caroline Dinenage- Conservative - 17,830
Edward Batterbury -Labour - 11,776
Matt Mulliss -Reform UK - 7,983
Timothy Martin Bearder - Lib Dem - 4,039
Anthony Sudworth - Green Party - 1,948
Jeffrey Roberts - Independent 334
Lisa Englefield - Heritage Party -319
David Watson - Hampshire Independents - 48
Hamble Valley - Conservative HOLD
The Tories have retained the Hamble Valley seat by just under 5,000 votes.
The results are as follows:
Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 14,869
Caroline Gladwin (Reform) 8,216
Binka Griffin (Ham Ind) 185
Paul Holmes (Con) 19,671
Kate Needham (Green) 2,310
Devina Paul (Lab) 8,753
Fareham
Watch the moment Suella Braverman is declared as the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville.
Caroline Dinenage elected
The Gosport MP gives a speech to the audience after retaining her Conservative seat.
Portsmouth South - Labour HOLD
Stephen Morgan has retained his seat after securing a large majority.
Full results are below:
Stephen Morgan - Labour - 18,857
Signe Andrea Biddle - Conservative - 5,643
Mark Zimmer - Reform UK - 5,702
Charlie Murphy - Liberal Democrats - 4,886
Elliot Lee - Green Party - 3,107
Jacob Lee Short - Portsmouth Independents Party - 733
Penny Mordaunt reaction
Penny Mordaunt said the Conservative party has taken a “battering because it failed to honour the trust that people had placed in it”
She added that people had a fear about the cost of living and accessing healthcare.
Fareham and Waterlooville - Full Results
Here are the full result for Fareham and Waterlooville:
Conservative hold
Suella Braverman (Con) 17 561
Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Reform) 9,084
Edward Dean (Rejoin EU) 210
Gemma Furnivall (Lab) 11,482
Bella Hewitt (Lib Dem) 9,533
Robert Holliday (Hants Ind) 217
Baz Marie (Green) 2,036
Portsmouth North - Labour GAIN
Penny Mordaunt loses Portsmouth North, with Labour’s Amanda Martin securing the seat by a slim margin.
Full results below:
Amanda Martin Labour - 14,495
Penny Mordaunt Conservative - 13,715
Mel Todd Reform UK - 8,501
Simon Dodd - Liberal Democrats - 3,031
Duncan Stuart Robinson Green Party - 1,851
Total - 41,741
Havant - Conservative HOLD
Alan Mak has held onto his Havant seat by the narrowest of margins, beating Labour’s Stefanie Harvey by under 100 votes.
Fareham - Conservative HOLD
Former home secretary Suella Braverman has gained Fareham and Waterlooville for the Conservatives.
Speaking after the result, she said the Tories have let the Great British people down by not keeping promises, acting as if entitled to people's vote regardless of what they did - and didn't - do.
She added that Tories must learn their lesson otherwise they face many more worse nights, and the country deserves better and they've got to do better.
