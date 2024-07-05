Live

General Election 2024 live: Penny Mordaunt loses Portsmouth North in Labour gain, Conservatives retain seats

By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 21:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 05:44 BST
Dramatic developments have dominated the General Election in the Portsmouth area.

The great waterfront city has turned red with Portsmouth North and South both falling to Labour. Amanda Martin gained her seat, tearing up on stage, from the leader of the house of commons Penny Mordaunt. Stephen Morgan retained his Portsmouth South seat with a large majority.

The count has started at the Portsmouth Guildhall to determine the Portsmouth North and South General Election results.
The count has started at the Portsmouth Guildhall to determine the Portsmouth North and South General Election results. | Alex Shute

A full recount was declared in Havant, with votes for Labour and the Tories too close to call. In the end, it was Alan Mak who won the seat by the skin of his teeth with less than 100 votes. Former home secretary Suella Braverman gained Fareham and Waterlooville following the boundary change, spending much of her speech deriding her own party. #

Dame Caroline Dinenage retained Gosport, as seat which she has held since 2010, with Paul Holmes holding onto the Hamble Valley seat. Damian Hinds was another Tory MP who held onto his seat, despite pressure from Liberal Democrat Dominic Martin. Chichester MP and education secretary, Gillian Keegan, lost her seat, with Liberal Democrat Jess Brown-Fuller becoming the new MP.

The exit poll predicted a historic landslide victory for Labour, and with 375 seats at the time of writing, it has been proven correct. You can follow the latest updates by scrolling to the bottom of this article.

General Election 2024 Live Blog - Portsmouth

Key Events

  • Exit poll predicts landslide Labour victory
  • Sir Keir Starmer set to become prime minister, according to poll
  • Penny Mordaunt predicted to lose Portsmouth North seat
05:29 BST

Gosport full results

Here are the full results for Gosport:

Caroline Dinenage- Conservative - 17,830

Edward Batterbury -Labour - 11,776

Matt Mulliss -Reform UK - 7,983

Timothy Martin Bearder - Lib Dem - 4,039

Anthony Sudworth - Green Party - 1,948

Jeffrey Roberts - Independent 334

Lisa Englefield - Heritage Party -319

David Watson - Hampshire Independents - 48

05:28 BST

Hamble Valley - Conservative HOLD

The Tories have retained the Hamble Valley seat by just under 5,000 votes.

The results are as follows:

Prad Bains (Lib Dem) 14,869

Caroline Gladwin (Reform) 8,216

Binka Griffin (Ham Ind) 185

Paul Holmes (Con) 19,671

Kate Needham (Green) 2,310

Devina Paul (Lab) 8,753

05:26 BST

Fareham

Watch the moment Suella Braverman is declared as the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville.

05:25 BST

Caroline Dinenage elected

The Gosport MP gives a speech to the audience after retaining her Conservative seat.

04:35 BST

Portsmouth South - Labour HOLD

Stephen Morgan has retained his seat after securing a large majority.

Full results are below:

Stephen Morgan - Labour - 18,857

Signe Andrea Biddle - Conservative - 5,643

Mark Zimmer - Reform UK - 5,702

Charlie Murphy - Liberal Democrats - 4,886

Elliot Lee - Green Party - 3,107

Jacob Lee Short - Portsmouth Independents Party - 733

04:26 BST

Penny Mordaunt reaction

Penny Mordaunt said the Conservative party has taken a “battering because it failed to honour the trust that people had placed in it”

She added that people had a fear about the cost of living and accessing healthcare.

04:19 BST

Fareham and Waterlooville - Full Results

Here are the full result for Fareham and Waterlooville:

Conservative hold

Suella Braverman (Con) 17 561

Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Reform) 9,084

Edward Dean (Rejoin EU) 210

Gemma Furnivall (Lab) 11,482

Bella Hewitt (Lib Dem) 9,533

Robert Holliday (Hants Ind) 217

Baz Marie (Green) 2,036

04:14 BST

Portsmouth North - Labour GAIN

Penny Mordaunt loses Portsmouth North, with Labour’s Amanda Martin securing the seat by a slim margin.

Full results below:

Amanda Martin Labour - 14,495

Penny Mordaunt Conservative - 13,715

Mel Todd Reform UK - 8,501

Simon Dodd - Liberal Democrats - 3,031

Duncan Stuart Robinson Green Party - 1,851

Total - 41,741

04:04 BST

Havant - Conservative HOLD

Alan Mak has held onto his Havant seat by the narrowest of margins, beating Labour’s Stefanie Harvey by under 100 votes.

04:00 BST

Fareham - Conservative HOLD

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has gained Fareham and Waterlooville for the Conservatives.

Speaking after the result, she said the Tories have let the Great British people down by not keeping promises, acting as if entitled to people's vote regardless of what they did - and didn't - do.

She added that Tories must learn their lesson otherwise they face many more worse nights, and the country deserves better and they've got to do better.

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
