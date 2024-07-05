Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic developments have dominated the General Election in the Portsmouth area.

The great waterfront city has turned red with Portsmouth North and South both falling to Labour. Amanda Martin gained her seat, tearing up on stage, from the leader of the house of commons Penny Mordaunt. Stephen Morgan retained his Portsmouth South seat with a large majority.

The count has started at the Portsmouth Guildhall to determine the Portsmouth North and South General Election results. | Alex Shute

A full recount was declared in Havant, with votes for Labour and the Tories too close to call. In the end, it was Alan Mak who won the seat by the skin of his teeth with less than 100 votes. Former home secretary Suella Braverman gained Fareham and Waterlooville following the boundary change, spending much of her speech deriding her own party. #

Dame Caroline Dinenage retained Gosport, as seat which she has held since 2010, with Paul Holmes holding onto the Hamble Valley seat. Damian Hinds was another Tory MP who held onto his seat, despite pressure from Liberal Democrat Dominic Martin. Chichester MP and education secretary, Gillian Keegan, lost her seat, with Liberal Democrat Jess Brown-Fuller becoming the new MP.