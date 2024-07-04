Live

General Election 2024 live: Exit poll predicts Labour landslide as Portsmouth North predicted to turn red

By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 21:01 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 22:10 BST
Labour is expected to win a landslide majority, according to the exit poll.

Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister on Friday with a commanding majority in Parliament, the exit poll for broadcasters suggested. Rishi Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses.

It marks a dramatic turnaround since the 2019 general election, when Boris Johnson won the Tories a healthy 80-seat majority and Jeremy Corbyn led Labour to its worst result since 1935. The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

The poll also predicts 61 for the Liberal Democrats 61, 13 for Reform UK, 10 for the SNP, four for Plaid Cymru, two for Green and 19 others. Polls have suggested that the leader of the house of commons, Penny Mordaunt, may lose her Portsmouth North seat to Labour’s Amanda Martin. Stephen Morgan is expected to retain in Portsmouth South.

General Election 2024 Live Blog - Portsmouth

Key Events

  • Exit poll predicts landslide Labour victory
  • Sir Keir Starmer set to become prime minister, according to poll
  • Penny Mordaunt predicted to lose Portsmouth North seat
22:37 BST

Tory reaction to exit poll

Former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davison, called the projected election result a “massacre”.

She told Sky News: “So actually 131 – while, there is no dressing it up, this is a massacre – they’ve actually, if this is right, pulled a few back from where they thought they were.”

22:03 BST

Exit poll

Labour is set to win a landslide majority, according to the exit poll.

The party is due to secure 410 seats. Conservatives are only expected to win 131 seats, Liberal Democrats 61, Reform UK 13, SNP 10, Plaid Cymru 4, Green 2 and 19 others.

22:01 BST

Portsmouth

Media and candidates has packed Portsmouth Guildhall as the polls are due to close.

21:55 BST

Fareham and Waterlooville

Cameras are set up in anticipation for the Fareham and Waterlooville result. The constituency, formed after a boundary change, is being contested by former home secretary Suella Braverman.

Other candidates include Gemma Furnivall (Labour), Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Reform UK), Edward Dean (Rejoin EU), Bella Hewitt (Liberal Democrats), Robert John Holliday (Hampshire Independants) and Baz Marie (Green).

21:32 BST

Last minute responses from politicians

Some of the most prominent political figures in Portsmouth have made last minute pledges on social media.

21:14 BST

Prominent Conservative MPs projected to lose seats

Several well-known Tory politicians are predicted to lose their seats, in what is known as a ‘Portillo” moment.

A “Portillo” moment is a reference to Conservative cabinet minister Michael Portillo who lost what had been regarded as a safe Tory seat in Labour’s 1997 landslide.

Voter intention surveys have suggested a Labour lead of around 20 points, while massive multi-level regression and post-stratification (MRP) studies, which forecast constituency level results, have consistently indicated a Labour landslide.

The list includes:

Jeremy Hunt - current chancellor

Grant Shapps - current defence secretary

Penny Mordaunt - House of Commons leader - Portsmouth MP

Alex Chalk - justice secretary

Mark Harper - transport secretary

Mel Stride - work and pensions secretary

Gillian Keegan - education secretary - Chichester MP

20:55 BST

Latest update ahead of the exit poll

Voters are awaiting the exit poll which will indicate who has won the General Election as the final ballots are cast following weeks of campaigning by party leaders.

Opinion polls suggest Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.

The first indication of whether the pollsters were correct will come moments after the ballot closes at 10pm, when the exit poll is broadcast by the BBC, Sky and ITV.

Mr Sunak, who has insisted the results are not a foregone conclusion despite dire poll ratings for his party, voted in his Richmond constituency.

On X, the Prime Minister repeated his plea to voters to “stop the Labour supermajority”.

Sir Keir was also joined by his wife, Victoria, as he visited a polling station in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency.

The Labour leader told his final rally in Redditch, Worcestershire, on Wednesday night to “imagine a Britain moving forward together with a Labour government”.

20:49 BST

Betting odds

Oddschecker has released the latest betting odds for the constituencies in the Portsmouth area and Hampshire. They are as follows:

Portsmouth North: Labour – 8/15 (65.2 per cent probability)

Portsmouth South: Labour – 1/200 (99.5 per cent probability)

Fareham & Waterlooville: Conservatives – 2/5 (71.4 per cent probability)

Havant: Conservatives – 4/11 (73.3 per cent probability)

Gosport: Conservatives – 8/15 (65.2 per cent probability)

Chichester: Liberal Democrats – 1/2 (66.7 per cent probability)

East Hampshire: Conservatives – 1/6 (85.7 per cent probability)

20:22 BST

Campaign statistics

YouGov has also released data regarding who people think ran the best election campaign.

The Conservative Party ranked as the worst, with a large proportion of people saying no party ran a good campaign.

20:17 BST

Last YouGov poll before exit poll

YouGov have released the final net favourability ratings ahead of the exit poll at 10pm.

They show drops in approval for Rishi Sunak and Nigel Farage.

