Labour is expected to win a landslide majority, according to the exit poll.

Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister on Friday with a commanding majority in Parliament, the exit poll for broadcasters suggested. Rishi Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses.

It marks a dramatic turnaround since the 2019 general election, when Boris Johnson won the Tories a healthy 80-seat majority and Jeremy Corbyn led Labour to its worst result since 1935. The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

The poll also predicts 61 for the Liberal Democrats 61, 13 for Reform UK, 10 for the SNP, four for Plaid Cymru, two for Green and 19 others. Polls have suggested that the leader of the house of commons, Penny Mordaunt, may lose her Portsmouth North seat to Labour’s Amanda Martin. Stephen Morgan is expected to retain in Portsmouth South.