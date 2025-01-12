The former bus station off Mumby Road and The Esplanade, has been surrounded by hoardings after a new replacement was bus interchange was opened in October last year. This new interchange was built by Hampshire County Council on the site of the former taxi rank next to the Falkland Gardens.

Now, news is awaited of when the former bus station will be demolished and when the plans for the site will be unveiled with it earmarked to be used as part of the regeneration of Gosport's waterfront.

Gosport Borough Council has previously said its vision is that this will include ‘a new People's Park - a high-quality public space with destinations like bistros and bars that make the most of the location and views’. However this will need planning permission before any reuse of the site can take place.

See our pictures of the current site:

1 . Former Gosport Bus Station Hoardings have been put up around Gosport Bus Station ahead of its demolition. Picture: Sarah Standing (100125-1506) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Former Gosport Bus Station Hoardings have been put up around Gosport Bus Station ahead of its demolition. Picture: Sarah Standing (100125-1491) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Former Gosport Bus Station Hoardings have been put up around Gosport Bus Station ahead of its demolition. Picture: Sarah Standing (100125-1483) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Former Gosport Bus Station Hoardings have been put up around Gosport Bus Station ahead of its demolition. Picture: Sarah Standing (100125-1485) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales