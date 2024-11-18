Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six candidates will battle it out to represent the residents of Harbourside and Town in Gosport Borough Council’s by election later this week (Thursday, November 21).

The by-election comes is after the death of Councillor Alan Durrant in September. Cllr Durrant represented the ward of Harbourside and Town and served as a member of the council’s housing board for the Labour Party from May 2022 until his death.

There is a candidate standing to represent the Conservative, Heritage, Independent, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Reform UK parties.

There are currently 28 seats on Gosport Borough Council with two councillors responsible for each of 14 wards. The 27 seats are made-up of 15 Liberal Democrat, 10 Conservative and 2 Labour Councillors.

The local election on May 2 saw that Cllr Durrant with 465 votes beat Conservative Councillor Lesley Meenaghan by 30 votes, she polled 435 votes.

The result of the by-election has been declared

Harbourside and Town by-election candidates and what they had to say (listed alphabetically by party):

Lesley Meenaghan – Conservative

This by-election will decide who stands up for Harbourside and Town Ward on Gosport Borough Council. I’m committed to working with all councillors to make Gosport the best it can be – supporting more housing for local people, investing in our parks, and improving the High Street by collaborating with local businesses to provide inclusive amenities for all.

I’m known for my dedication to the community, working year-round—not just at election time. I’m fighting to restore live CCTV monitoring, enhance local amenities, and ensure safer, cleaner streets for everyone.

As a long-time Gosport resident, I’m proud of my reputation for speaking my mind and getting things done. The last election here was decided by just 30 votes, so every vote truly counts!

It’s time for a change. For an active, no-nonsense local councillor, vote Meenaghan on Thursday, November 21.

Lisa Englefield – The Heritage Party

I live in Elson and work in Stoke Road. Gosport is a hidden gem, surrounded by beautiful places, with easy access to beaches and to Portsmouth. Harbour and Town is currently going through many substantial visible changes with the High Street demise and the bus station changes, and people are rightly concerned. It is important that we do what is best for the individuals who live and work here and not waste money.

We need common-sense decisions to bring wealth, jobs and hope to this area. My aim is to empower the people, and to bring more transparency and accountability from the council. Local politics is still governed by national politics, and it’s now clear that the people of this country are not a priority. I stand under the solid policies of my party fixed on truth, and God-given freedoms with integrity.

Dale Fletcher – Independent

Residents asked me to write to the council calling for an election to elect a councillor to support Councillor June Cully. The election is not about who can put leaflets through your door with the best litter-picking pictures or angry faces pointing at dogs’ mess.

This election is about choosing someone who will go into battle at Gosport Borough Council for you, free of political masters. I’m in my mid-40s, run a small business, and have been training to become a lawyer. I regularly assist people in court proceedings and I am used to speaking up and getting things done.

I know my way around the Town Hall and will be a strong voice for you. Beware other candidates and their big party promises. The only promise I’ll make to you is that as your councillor “I will work my arse off for you”.

Please vote Dale Fletcher – Independent

Tynan Bryant – Labour

I’m the fresh perspective Gosport needs. This is a town of fantastic energy, amazing volunteers, and stunning beauty. I’m looking to work with Councillor June Cully as part of the Labour Town Link.

Supporting you is what Labour has done for 28 years, but I know we can do more to be ambitious and ensure:

We hold the council to account to ensure it is transparent in decision-making.

We push the council to invest in new social and affordable housing on brownfield sites.

We involve the public in any decision-making process on the future of the waterfront.

We lobby to reverse the cuts the Conservative-led Hampshire County Council have made to street lighting and CCTV.

On November 21, I’m asking for your support to continue the work of your Labour councillors and to ensure Gosport is a place we can be even more proud of.”

Mike Ewin – Liberal Democrats

I have lived in Gosport since 2014 after working in the international travel business. I immediately realised what a fantastic town Gosport is – the waterfront and the heritage are the jewels in our crown – I volunteer at Heritage Open Days.

I am excited about what is now happening in Gosport and keen to play a part in continuing the great development of our town.

I am a keen angler and take advantage of the surrounding sea, keep busy on an allotment at Daisy Lane and, living just off Stoke Road with my partner and our two rescue dogs, enjoy the hustle and bustle of this independent area.

Paddy Bergin – Reform UK

Paddy Bergin: Reform UK Candidate for Gosport Harbourside and Town

I am standing to begin a process of real change in Gosport. Harbourside and Town ward has many challenges but has been left to decay under all three major parties when they have had control of Gosport Borough Council.

The current lead group of Lib Dems is focussing on pet projects that will end up costing more than the Borough has in reserve yet will only benefit a tiny proportion of the residents, if that is, it is ever completed. The Tories who control Hampshire County Council, have stripped £175 million in local funding, and Labour, despite holding both seats in Harbourside and Town ward for most of the last decade, have not been able to help.

Reform UK Gosport is committed to prioritising local needs and ensuring that our high street gets the attention it richly deserves.

Voters need to bring Id with them to the polling station

What you’ll need to vote

To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness):

UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country

blue badge

older person’s bus pass

disabled person’s bus pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

national identity card issued by an EEA state

Voter Authority Certificate (the Voter Authority Certificate is a new free voter document available from the council for those without any other form of photo ID)

Where do I vote?

The polling card sent to voters ahead of the election will tell them at which polling station they must cast their vote on November 21 or you can use the postcode lookup on the council’s website (www.gosport.gov.uk/elections2024).