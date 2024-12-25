Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gosport's community skips are continuing next year and beyond, helping residents easily dispose of their bulky household waste for free.

It's after Gosport Borough Council renewed the contract with local operator TJ Waste & Recycling to continue to provide the popular service for at least three years. The contract was awarded until December 2027 through a competitive tendering process.

The scheme brings skips to different areas where people live, making it easier for Gosport residents to bring along items like broken furniture and toys, garden waste, items from home renovations, and more.

Council Leader Cllr Chegwyn said: "Our community skips are extremely popular, in fact more than 500 tonnes of household waste has been collected since the scheme began, all without charge to our residents.

"TJ Waste is a local company and we're very pleased to continue working with them to provide this service for Gosport residents."

Luke Haskell, Director of TJ Waste & Recycling, said:

“This contract underpins the strong partnership between the two organisations and demonstrates the Council’s commitment to protecting the local environment whilst delivering an impactful service centred on local communities.

"As a local business with many employees and customers in Gosport, we’re delighted to support the Council and its residents in the delivery of this scheme for years to come.”

Upcoming dates and locations for 2024:

Saturday January 4 at Gosport Leisure Centre

Saturday January 18 at Whites Place Car Park

Saturday February 1 at Walpole Park Car Park South

Saturday February 15 at Privett Park

Saturday March 1 at Green Lane, Hardway Car Park

Saturday March 15 at Bridgemary School Car Park

Saturday March 29 at Alver Valley West Car Park

Saturday April 12 at Gosport Leisure Centre

Saturday April 26 at Whites Place Car Park

Skips will be available from 9.30am to 11.30am, but may end earlier if all skips full.

Find out more about the community skips including what can and can't be disposed of.

Some household items can be repaired or donated, instead of being thrown out. Find out more about reuse and repair or see our information about donating bulky waste.