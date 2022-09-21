Gosport could be set for improved broadband as part of digital infrastructure improvements
Residents in Gosport could benefit from improved broadband in a bid to upgrade the borough’s digital infrastructure.
Gosport Borough Council will decide next week on whether to use central government funding to enhance the broadband network and digital skills.
In 2019 the Solent Enterprise Partnership identified telecommunications as one of five priorities needed to boost Gosport’s economy.
Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said he is currently talking to broadband providers to take the scheme forward.
‘It’s about seeing how the council can help roll out much better broadband connectivity and improve Gosport’s digital infrastructure and service provision,’ he said.
‘We’ve got full fibre and mobile networks but we just want to improve it, a lot of the infrastructure is old, still using copper wires.
‘There are old-fashioned telephone lines hanging from pylons and poles rather than underground.
‘Top quality digital infrastructure is crucial both for residents and for businesses - even if they have the infrastructure they sometimes don’t have the skills to fully use it.
‘We’re working with partners, including Portsmouth City Council, to not only improve the infrastructure but to provide better digital training for residents, businesses and voluntary organisations.’
When asked if the scheme would affect the cost of broadband he added: ‘We would love it too but I cannot make any promises on that as such - it’s more about improving the facility and helping people to access it.’
The scheme would identify areas of Gosport that have connectivity issues and use the planning process to install the latest digital infrastructure.
The scheme could be funded as part of the UK shared prosperity fund (UKSPF) investment plan for Gosport, which is earmarked for £1m.
The UKSPF was set up by the government to address regional inequalities as part of the Levelling Up agenda.
In the last two years CityFibre has built a new network in Portsmouth, with the work continuing for another couple of years. Work to install fibre optic cable to a whole street is usually completed within a few weeks, with it then going live a few months later. The first streets to go live in Portsmouth were in Fratton, Kingston and Southsea, with areas in Buckland and Eastney following.