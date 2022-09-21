Gosport could be set for improved broadband as part of digital infrastructure improvements

Gosport Borough Council will decide next week on whether to use central government funding to enhance the broadband network and digital skills.

In 2019 the Solent Enterprise Partnership identified telecommunications as one of five priorities needed to boost Gosport’s economy.

Gosport could be set for faster broadband Picture: Shutterstock

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said he is currently talking to broadband providers to take the scheme forward.

‘It’s about seeing how the council can help roll out much better broadband connectivity and improve Gosport’s digital infrastructure and service provision,’ he said.

‘We’ve got full fibre and mobile networks but we just want to improve it, a lot of the infrastructure is old, still using copper wires.

‘There are old-fashioned telephone lines hanging from pylons and poles rather than underground.

‘Top quality digital infrastructure is crucial both for residents and for businesses - even if they have the infrastructure they sometimes don’t have the skills to fully use it.

‘We’re working with partners, including Portsmouth City Council, to not only improve the infrastructure but to provide better digital training for residents, businesses and voluntary organisations.’

When asked if the scheme would affect the cost of broadband he added: ‘We would love it too but I cannot make any promises on that as such - it’s more about improving the facility and helping people to access it.’

The scheme would identify areas of Gosport that have connectivity issues and use the planning process to install the latest digital infrastructure.

The scheme could be funded as part of the UK shared prosperity fund (UKSPF) investment plan for Gosport, which is earmarked for £1m.

The UKSPF was set up by the government to address regional inequalities as part of the Levelling Up agenda.