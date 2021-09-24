Houses being built on a construction site

Gosport Borough Council revealed its draft local plan for 2021 to 2038 on Wednesday in the economic development board.

The local plan sets out planning policies and proposals that helps the council address social, economic and environmental issues.

But Cllr Kevin Casey said that the government's housing demands were unfair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: 'The demand for housing is the biggest issue, what the government expects us to deliver is what Gosport is incapable of delivering purely because we’re a peninsula and we’re 72 per cent built on already.

‘The government puts out a calculation on delivering what every council has got to deliver without taking into account the demographic of certain boroughs.

‘We have people commuting out of the borough which is a difficult thing to do - we need jobs but we’re expected to build houses.

‘As a starting document, it’s excellent, within the limitations of the size of the borough and the available land.’

Cllr Dawn Kelly said there is a lot of pressure to provide housing but feels the council needs to 'build communities again'.

'I feel we need social housing rather than private homes because there’s an awful lot of rental homes that are owned by people out of town.'

Cllr Jamie Hutchinson added: ‘Housing is going to be a major issue, we haven't got that much land in Gosport nowadays so it’s identifying areas for housing and affordable housing.

‘I think Gosport is moving forward in the way of hopefully attracting tourists again by rejuvenating the high street area and the bus stop.’

Other issues have been identified such as climate change, an ageing population, low job density, out-commuting, congestion and health inequalities.

The overarching objectives are to mitigate the effects of climate change, develop homes and workplaces, capitalise on the borough's coastal location and improve transport links.