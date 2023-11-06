Gosport facing bin nightmare in New Year with warning of “rubbish on the streets”

Gosport is facing a bin nightmare in the New Year with a warning there will be “rubbish on the streets” unless an agreement can be reached over pay, a union has warned.

GMB, the union for refuse, recycling and street services, has issued strike ballot notices to Gosport Borough Council’s waste contractor Urbaser Ltd after members’ pay stalled – and has warned they will stand up for “exploited” members who are being “bullied”.

The ballot opens on Monday 13 November and closes on Monday 27 November and, if the members vote to take action, would see a strike at the town’s Wilmott Lane Depot from early January 2024.

Gosport is facing the possibility of rubbish being left on the streets in a row over pay. Pic: GMB

GMB anticipates any action would put a stop to residents’ kerbside collections at a time when household waste is at an annual high, with the additional rubbish from the festive season.

The union is warning the council and their contractor that rubbish on the streets across the borough is to be expected throughout January and on into February if the dispute cannot be settled.

Charlotte Gardner, GMB regional organiser said: “Our members are some of the lowest paid in the waste sector on the south coast and they have had enough of being exploited by a national company intent on making profit off their hard work.

“Let’s remember what they earn, they spend locally - unlike Urbaser. Just like all exploited workers, they can no longer afford to live on what they earn and are simply asking for a fair rate of pay.

“It’s time for Urbaser to do the right thing and pay the going rate to their workers - £15 per hour for HGV drivers and £12 for all other operatives.

“This is the minimum going rate and as far as our members are concerned, the work in Gosport is just as hard, dirty and dangerous as that being carried out anywhere else.