Gosport MP joins campaign calling on the government to give more support to working women with menopause

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, has warned many employer’s lack of support menopausal symptoms pushes ‘highly skilled and experienced’ women out of work and the change will introduced menopause as a characteristic.

The cross-party women and equalities committee – which Dame Caroline sits on – is calling for action by amending the Equality Act is calling on the government to act, amending the Equality Act to introduce menopause as a protected characteristic, and to include a duty for employers to provide reasonable adjustments for menopausal employees.

The MPs also urge the government to remove dual prescription charges for oestrogen and progesterone as part of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) nationwide, replacing it with a single charge for all women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage. Picture: Richard Townshend

Dame Caroline said: ‘We need to ensure that workplaces provide the necessary and appropriate support for women.

‘As a former Department of Health and Social Care minister, I recognise just how important this issue is, and I am pleased to be part of the women and equalities committee pushing for further improvements in this area.’

MP Caroline Nokes, chairman of the women and equalities committee, said: ‘Menopause is inevitable. The steady haemorrhage of talented women from our workforce, however, is not. Stigma, shame and dismissive cultures can, and must, be dismantled.