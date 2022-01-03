Gosport police put out 25 warning letters on cars in street plagued by dumped vehicles

Many residents in Norfolk Road, Brockhurst, have been unable to get access to their garages, private parking spaces or public parking spaces on the road.

Some of the dumped cars are not roadworthy with no MOT, tax or insurance - some have exposed parts and leaking fluid creating a public and environmental risk.

Cllr Graham Burgess, leader of the council, said: ‘We can't let this situation go on, with local people unable to park or get access to their property.

Norfolk Road in Gosport. Picture: Google

‘Because the problem is on such a large scale, and is affecting people's lives, we're dealing with it as serious anti-social behaviour.

‘These warning letters are the first step in tackling the situation and we hope they will have the desired effect.

‘If not, we can take further legal action. We're grateful to our police colleagues for working with us on this.’

Some 25 warning letters have been attached to vehicles by Hampshire Constabulary in Norfolk Road.

The letters say if the vehicles are not removed within 28 days the council will issue a community protection notice that if not obeyed could lead to court action and a fine of thousands of pounds.

Sgt Alison Zachs, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘We acknowledge the impact on local residents' lives caused by these issues.

‘We will continue to work closely with our partners in the local authority to support them in addressing matters that are affecting our communities.’

