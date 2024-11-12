Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to turn Gosport’s town centre Conservative Club into a pub, with 20 new jobs created.

Amber Taverns is applying for planning permission to change the use of the club at 2 Walpole Road. The former Queen Anne architectural-styled club, off High Street, has an outside paved seating area for customers and should planning permission be granted by Gosport Borough Council, it will be furnished with new benches and umbrellas.

The firm does not propose to serve food other than basic bar snacks with no cooking facilities needed. There will be inside seating and tables for 100 and outside for 90 customers.

The former social club closed in February 2024 although the accommodation on the first floor is still occupied. The accommodation may be used as staff quarters in the future, plans said. The site is next to several retail shops and fast-food chains, Gosport Discovery Centre, Gosport Town Hall and the Job Centre.

Gosport's Former Conservative Club on the High Street

Amber Taverns, which currently operates 172 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales, proposes the following opening times to mirror those of nearby businesses: Monday to Thursday, 8am to 12.30am, Friday to Saturday 8am to 1.30am, with Sunday and bank holidays 8am to 12.30am.

The planning and heritage statement said: “Amber Taverns are passionate about public houses and the communities that they serve. Rather than just purchasing existing pubs, Amber Taverns invests heavily in restoring and creating new premises that are often in conservation areas or listed buildings.”

The report also said it will make useful use of the empty building to benefit the quality of life for the local residents. CCTV will be installed to discourage anti-social behaviour and ‘design-out’ crime both internally and externally.

The council will decide application reference 24/00357/FULL by January 1 2025.