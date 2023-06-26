Data compiled published from the 2021 census shows that within Portsmouth 15,477 of the 30,565 people who live in a flat or apartment have at least one car or van which equates to 50.6 per cent.

That figure is higher in neighbouring areas with 5,339 of the 7,552 people living in the East Hampshire distract having a car or van (70.7 per cent), 4,099 of the 6,355 people in the Fareham borough (64.5 per cent), 5,052 of the 8,458 people in the Gosport borough (59.7 per cent) and 5,738 of the 10,137 people in the Havant borough (56.6 per cent) – including Waterlooville, Emsworth and Hayling Island – having a car.