Half the people living in a Portsmouth flat or apartment have a car or van

Half of the people living in a flat or apartment in Portsmouth have a car and do not rely on public transport – new figures have shown.
By Kelly Brown
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

Data compiled published from the 2021 census shows that within Portsmouth 15,477 of the 30,565 people who live in a flat or apartment have at least one car or van which equates to 50.6 per cent.

That figure is higher in neighbouring areas with 5,339 of the 7,552 people living in the East Hampshire distract having a car or van (70.7 per cent), 4,099 of the 6,355 people in the Fareham borough (64.5 per cent), 5,052 of the 8,458 people in the Gosport borough (59.7 per cent) and 5,738 of the 10,137 people in the Havant borough (56.6 per cent) – including Waterlooville, Emsworth and Hayling Island – having a car.

ALSO READ: Eastney Road in Southsea to be closed for seven weeks for gas supply network works

Measures are in place to limit the number of cars people own, including permit parking in many areas of PortsmouthMeasures are in place to limit the number of cars people own, including permit parking in many areas of Portsmouth
The figures come as local councils and central government promote policies which restricts the number of parking spaces and encourages more people to use public transport.

