Gas network company SGN will be starting essential work to upgrade the local gas supply network in Eastney Road, Southsea by replacing existing metal gas mains and services with modern plastic pipe for Southsea residents and businesses. The project will start on Sunday, June 25 and last approximately seven weeks which will see Eastney Road closed between its junction with Bransbury Road and the roundabout at Highland Road.

A statement from SGN said: ‘In preparation for our work, we’ve temporarily closed Prince Albert Road between its junctions with Methuen Road to Highlands Road. This is to allow our engineers to safely carry out some preparation work to reconfigure the gas network ready for the new gas main to be installed. We’ll also need to install temporary traffic lights on Highlands Road. Access to the Trafalgar Medical Practice will be maintained.

‘For everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ll need to temporarily close Eastney Road at its junction with Bransbury Road for approximately seven weeks – a signed diversion will be in place for motorists. We will then work in sections, starting at its junction with Bransbury Road and working along the road to the roundabout at Highland Road.

Eastney Road will be closed for approximately seven weeks

‘There will be no through vehicle access past the point of closure in either direction. Vehicle access to properties within the closure will be maintained where possible and may need to be accessed via a diversion. One-way signs for roads off Eastney Road may be changed during our works – our engineers will keep local residents updated. Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained.

‘To complete this project, our engineers will need to install temporary traffic lights on the Highland Road roundabout while we decommission a 10-inch and 20-inch main. From Friday 28 July, there will be temporary traffic lights on Highland Road and Henderson Road with a road closure on Cromwell Road at Eastney Street. Eastney Road will remain closed and a signed diversion will be in place.’

SGN has been working with Portsmouth City Council and the health and safety executive on the timescale for the essential work. SGN engineering manager Dekland Gosden said: ‘Following ongoing disruptive repairs, we need to replace this section of leaking gas main. We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential project.

