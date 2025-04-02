Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have begged a planning inspector not to allow Cemex to turn Hamble Airfield into a new quarry that they fear will “literally destroy” their village.

The public inquiry comes after Cemex appealed Hampshire County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission to extract 250,000 tons of sand and gravel a year at Hamble Airfield.

More than 30 people were due to speak at the inquiry in Winchester however, due to the length of speeches, some will be heard on Friday afternoon, among them Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner Donna Jones.

Hamble residents protesting against the quarry application as the appeal is heard in Winchester | LDRS

Planning inspector Steve Normington said a site visit is planned on Friday morning and urged residents not to protest as it could negatively affect the important visit scheduled for that day.

However, residents got an unwelcome update as the county council barrister Gwion Lewis KC said the three reasons for refusal about flooding, impact on the highways network and effects on air quality were overcome after the company submitted further detailed information.

Mr Lewis said: “The county council accepts that planning permission should be granted because the proposal complies with the development plan.”

On behalf of Cemex, barrister James Strachan KC said that the appeal was never necessary since the “outstanding items were addressed”.

“There is a comprehensive and common ground with which no valid objections remain, and planning should be granted,” they said. “This position is fairly supported by the Hampshire County Council in its capacity as local highway authority, which is satisfied that the development is acceptable in terms of highway safety and impact on the road network.

“Also by Natural England, and again by Hampshire County Council in its capacity as lead flood authority.”

After that, Hamble’s Conservative MP Paul Holmes said that all elected politicians in the area, on a cross-party basis, agreed that if the quarry goes ahead, “it would literally destroy Hamble village”.

He added that with the swift change of Hampshire County Council, officers had to “pull the rug under resident’s feet”.

He said: “Residents have been supported in their valid reasons by Hampshire County Council. They were supported by the county council, and this decision and negotiations should have gone to the regulatory committee of locally elected politicians before officers decided to pull the rug under resident’s feet.”

Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, representing public health and defending the public right to clean air, said: “How can we deliberately develop something that will have an impact on the community? We must put health in front of decisions.”

Christian Walton, vice chair of governors of Hamble Primary School, speaking on behalf of the school children, said: “Would you ever consider building a school next to a quarry? I doubt it. Why build a quarry next to three schools?”

In his speech, he said the proposal is “inappropriate”, “dangerous”, “unjustified”, and “harmful” to children’s safety, health and education. “We provide the best possible start in life for our children, would you like to jeopardise that by favouring this appeal?”

Hamble School student Max Brealey, from Year 11, said if the quarry is approved, he fears the quality of education he has received won’t be the same.

Anna Lisa Keneth, from Year 7, said that Hamble Village is already a place with limited accessibility “with only one road in and one road out” and “we are facing an issue that seriously affects going to school”.

She added that if 127 lorries are added to the road daily, congestion will worsen, affecting their learning.

“Many students walk and cycle to and from school. How can we continue to do so safely if large trucks drive by us every day?”

Schoolchildren were among those protesting outside the hearing venue before proceedings started on Tuesday (April 1).

The public inquiry will run for the next three days and for three more in June. After that, the planning inspector will make a decision on the future of the application.