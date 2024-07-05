Paul Holmes gives a speech at Fareham Leisure Centre | PA

Hamble Valley’s first MP has admitted it has been a difficult night for his party after the Conservatives have so far shed more than 245 seats across the country.

Paul Holmes, who was formerly Eastleigh’s MP but boundary changes saw him fight in the newly-formed Hamble Valley constituency which replaces Meon Valley, was elected with 19,671 votes, 36.4 per cent of those cast.

He was 4,802 ahead of Liberal Democrat Prad Bains in second with 27.5 per cent, with Labour’s Devina Paul in third with 8,753 (16.2 per cent).

Nationally, Labour will form the next government as Sir Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister after winning more than 400 seats nationwide.

Reacting to his win, Paul Holmes said: ”I am elated. We have a great deal of trust to rebuild. It’s been a difficult night. I am really pleased that the residents of Hamble Valley listened to my six-point plan and my local issues that I wanted to solve.”

Looking ahead, he said: “We have to tackle the problem with our healthcare system. I’ve committed to two new walk-in centres within Hamble Valley. I want to continue to challenge the over-development on the Eastleigh side of the constituency that the Liberal Democrat council has.

“I want to make sure we get more infrastructure when we are building in certain areas and I want to be a dedicated constituency MP which is what I intend to do over the next five years.”

The Liberal Democrats were hopeful the seat could have been one of the 71 it has so far won, but it wasn’t to be.

Prad Bains said: “ It’s been interesting, a learning experience. Thank you to the residents of Hamble Valley who voted for me today.”

Labour candidate Devina Paul, thanked her ‘amazing’ Hamble Valley team for working day and night since the election was called.

While the Green Party picked up four seats across the country, Fareham and Waterlooville candidate Kate Needham said: “We are a growing party with a big vision. We have another MP I’ve just heard about in Bristol Central. We will keep working hard in the Hamble Valley and to keep making progress here.”

Reform UK candidate Caroline Gladwin said the party will get a better result next time as it also picked up four seats – fewer than predicted in last night’s exit polls.

Results: Conservative win