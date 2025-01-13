Hampshire and Solent councils submit devolution bid to government

Toby Paine

Hampshire and Solent councils have submitted a formal request to be included in the Government's Devolution Priority Programme, aiming to secure greater local powers and financial support for the region.

The joint proposal comes from Hampshire County Council, Isle of Wight Council, Portsmouth City Council, and Southampton City Council, which together represent over 2m residents, 90,000 businesses, and a GDP of nearly £80bn.

The councils say the region is a "national and international economic powerhouse" with significant potential to drive growth, innovation, and productivity.

The bid outlines plans to create a combined authority for the area, elect a regional mayor, and secure financial backing to fast-track economic and social development.

Plans for local government reorganisation

As part of the submission, the councils plan to present outline proposals on local government reorganisation to the government in March, with detailed plans expected in the autumn. The councils are also asking the government to postpone the May 2025 elections for Hampshire County Council and Isle of Wight Council to ensure stability during the devolution process.

Portsmouth City Council view

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, emphasised the importance of acting now to secure a deal that benefits the region.

“We have always wanted to bring greater powers down from Westminster to our area through devolution and despite the circumstances surrounding this, I’m pleased this secured cross-party support in Portsmouth,” he said.

Cllr Pitt acknowledged that while Portsmouth had initially opposed the idea of an elected mayor, the decision to move forward was necessary to avoid government-imposed arrangements.

“Separately, government’s new policies around local government reorganisation – insisting Portsmouth expands to a population of 500,000 – are a major concern for us and it seems the devolution priority programme will at least give us additional time to properly negotiate any new arrangements with the government and local partners.

“We have been clear that we will make the case for Portsmouth to be left alone and not forced into a new larger council with our neighbours.”

Financial benefits and risks

Cllr Pitt highlighted the financial advantages of joining the priority programme, including access to government funding to cover devolution costs. In contrast, he warned that areas not included in the programme might face taxpayer-funded costs if combined authorities are imposed later.

The councils hope that by securing a spot in the priority programme, they can achieve the benefits of devolution while shaping their future governance arrangements in a way that works best for the region.