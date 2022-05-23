The next general election is due to be held in 2024, in accordance with the fixed-term parliaments act 2011.

But instead of the current first-past-the-post system, the Make Votes Matter group is pushing for proportional representation in the House of Commons.

Make Votes Matter campaigners in Romsey, Hampshire. Picture: Contributed

Hampshire campaigner James Southern said: 'Joining a local campaign group to fight for such a fundamental change to the way MPs in Westminster are elected is vital for democracy.

'Results from the last general election show that our current voting system skews the results.

'The world's five most stable countries use proportional representation and I think we can all agree that we're in real need of some stability right now. We need local people to call on their MP and their communities to back proportional representation and electoral reform.

In the current general election system, people cast one vote for a candidate in their constituency, and when a party wins enough constituencies to have a majority in the House of Commons, it has a mandate to form government.

Under proportional representation, the number of overall votes received by a political party would directly correlate to the number of seats it receives in parliament.

The group recently held an event in Romsey, to gather the thoughts of the town's residents.

Group organiser Sally Yalden said: 'We were approached by a lot of people who wanted to chat.

'The recurring comment was that people want change.

'Locals told us they were frustrated and angry with the current state of national politics and that it was good to bring them some hope.'

A referendum was held in 2011 for alternative voting - but campaigners say this is not the same as proportional representation.

Aidan Todd, a politics student at the University of Southampton, said: 'I don't think anyone can deny that it's been a bumpy decade or so for the government.

'Politics covers almost every aspect of our day-to-day lives, but far too many people are turned off by it. It’s worrying and not healthy for our democracy or society.