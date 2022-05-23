Warrant for arrest of Havant man Trevor McCurdy, 69, who has been missing from court trial since last week over alleged sexual offences against two girls

A PENSIONER who has not attended his trial at court since last Tuesday over alleged sexual offences against two girls has been issued with a warrant for his arrest.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:47 pm

Trevor McCurdy, 69, of Almond Close, Havant, appeared for the first two days of his trial on Monday and Tuesday last week at Portsmouth Crown Court before not showing since.

The court confirmed McCurdy did not appear today (Monday).

A warrant for his arrest has been made.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

McCurdy is on trial for 10 sexual offences against two girls spanning two eras.

He faces five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13 – three involving touching and two of penetration using a finger. They relate to alleged offences in 2020 and 2021.

McCurdy is also on trial for five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16 between 1988-90.

He denies the charges.

A police spokesman said last week: ‘We are following lines of enquiry to locate him.’

