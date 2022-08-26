Hampshire council boss calls on the government to do more to help struggling families
MORE crucial government support is needed to help struggling Hampshire families get through the autumn and winter.
That’s the plea from Hampshire County Council’s leader amid the soaring fuel bills and the on going cost of living crisis.
Councillor Rob Humby said: ‘Local government is based in the heart of communities and has the infrastructure in place, working alongside district and borough council partners, as well as the local community and voluntary sector, to ensure assistance gets to those in need. Over the past months, we have welcomed the additional national funding provided to support families and older people, for example, through distribution of the household support grant and other funding streams, but much more is now needed.
‘As we move into the colder months, and costs rise further, we will continue to work alongside our partners to further explore how we might continue to support local residents.
‘However, I will also be pressing government personally, on behalf of the people of Hampshire, to make available to local authorities additional hardship funding so we can further assist the many people, who will be making some exceptionally difficult and troubling choices this winter about how they spend their household budgets.’
The council already supports people who may be struggling with issues arising from the cost of living crisis. This varies from providing information and support for people with disabilities and older adults who receive social care services, to offering warm and welcoming spaces through the Local Authority’s libraries for anyone needing a place to work, study or connect with others.
It also includes the planned distribution of warm boxes and Fairshare food vouchers.