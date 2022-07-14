At Hampshire County Council's full council meeting today the Liberal Democrats tabled a motion to request greater financial support for the county's farmers.

It comes as the cost of animal feed and fertiliser continues to rise, while financial support from the government is reduced.

Farmers have struggled with the rising costs of fuel, animal feed and fertiliser. Picture: John Devlin

Councillor Malcolm Wade, who tabled the motion, said: 'Many members of the farming community are struggling to survive in the current financial environment and this includes many of Hampshire’s farmers.

'This council recognises that government funding schemes do help farmers exist but they do not go far enough nor give the support needed in the current financial environment. Large pay-outs to farmers who sell off their farmland do nothing to support food-producing farmers nor help reduce food prices.'

According to the Liberal Democrat, increased costs are forcing farmers to either raise their prices - contributing to the ongoing cost of living crisis - or stop farming altogether.

He pleaded for the council to write to the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs George Eustice to ask for more financial support for farmers, so they can 'produce food for the UK market at sustainable prices'.

Fellow Liberal Democrat, Councillor David Harrison, seconded the proposal, adding that promises made to farmers about greater financial support post-Brexit 'have not played out that way'.

He added that changes to farming subsidy schemes could also contribute to farmers leaving the industry, and asked for cross-party collaboration on the issue.

Conservative executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs, Cllr Russell Oppenheimer, said: 'I welcome this motion and will be supporting it.

'These are difficult times for farmers, especially with rising fuel costs and the supply chain issues.

'It's important that we do write to the secretary of state to stress that these are hard times, and that our farmers need our support.

'I believe councillors also have a role to play, encouraging people to shop local and use farm shops, or meeting with farming clusters to let them know we're here to support them.'