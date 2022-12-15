Hampshire FA hits out as Gosport football pitches set for price hike by council

Gosport Borough Council will decide tonight (Dec 15) on introducing a wave of new parking fees and charges for hiring sports facilities in a bid to tackle inflation. The cost of hiring cricket, football and rugby pitches could increase by more than 50 per cent.

A 42.9 per cent increase could be applied to mini-soccer pitches and nearly a 20 per cent increase to 9v9 facilities normally used by children between the ages of 11-12.

Hampshire FA has criticised the proposals. Picture: FG

The largest price hike will be for adult football, a pitch with changing and shower facilities originally priced at £60 could go up to £90.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire Football Association said: ‘Cost of public services in the current climate is a major issue and we are aware that local authorities are having to look at different ways of covering costs. However when hire charges for facilities are being set then we would expect to see incremental rises over time rather than a sudden large increase.

‘The impact on this is affordability to clubs and leagues as this would mean raising membership or subscription fees and could lead to people walking away from the game as a result.

‘We would welcome the opportunity to discuss with the council what support we can offer as a governing body before making this decision.’

In response, councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council said: ‘I’m not aware of the council receiving any approach from the Hampshire Football Association but if they’re willing to help fund the cost of providing football pitches in Gosport we’d be delighted to hear from them.’

The leader of the opposition, councillor Graham Burgess, said the proposals are a ‘blatant theft against those who want to play sport, keep fit and those whose health and well being depend on it’.

‘We need to encourage not discourage them,’ he said.