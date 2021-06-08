Hampshire MP 'disappointed' as Boundary Commssion proposes to axe her constituency

The Boundary Commission for England has published its proposals for a constituency shake-up in 2023, in a bid to make each area more equal, in terms of population.

Upon closer inspection of the proposed changes in Hampshire, the Meon Valley constituency would cease to exist, instead being gobbled up by Winchester, East Hampshire and a new Hedge End constituency.

Conservative MP Flick Drummond admitted it had been on the cards for some time.

Flick Drummond has represented the people of Meon Valley since December 2019

She said: ‘It is disappointing that Meon Valley constituency could disappear in these proposed changes, but this has been a possibility for many years now.

‘I certainly support the plan as it is right that constituencies should have a similar population to give better representation across the country and reflect population changes.

‘I look forward to taking part in the consultation, primarily to make sure the people of Meon Valley get the best possible outcome. Until then, I remain the MP for this wonderful place and I will continue to represent all my constituents to the best of my ability.’

Mrs Drummond added that these changes are ‘several years away’ and could yet be amended by the commission.

Previously the Portsmouth South MP until Stephen Morgan’s election for the Labour Party in 2017, she worked as deputy for current crime commissioner Michael Lane in September-October 2017, but she quit by ‘mutual agreement’ after two months.

In December 2019, she was elected as Meon Valley MP with a majority of 23,555.

Of the 533 existing English constituencies, fewer than 10 per cent will remain unchanged under the commission’s proposals.

The proposals would see an additional 10 constituencies created in England, at the expense of Wales, which is due to lose eight, and Scotland, which will be down two.

In Hampshire, the new Hedge End constituency would cover the area between Titchfield, Netley and Shirrell Heath.

Bishop’s Waltham, Droxford and Hambledon would come under the Winchester constituency, with Clanfield and Horndean going to East Hampshire.

A new Fareham and Waterlooville constituency would run between the two towns, including Denmead.

To see the proposals and comment, go to bcereviews.org.uk.

