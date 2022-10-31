Conservative MP for Meon Valley, Flick Drummond, recently had the pleasure of meeting 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, and former Lioness midfielder Karen Carney.

Ms Drummond went to the event in parliament last Wednesday for the anniversary of McDonald’s Fun Football programme.

From left, Lioness Karen Carney, Sir Geoff Hurst and Meon Vally MP Flick Drummond

She also entered a prize draw - giving MPs the chance to win one of 20 football training equipment packs worth £300.

‘It was a pleasure to meet Sir Geoff and Karen and celebrate this excellent programme that has brought football to many communities across Hampshire for two decades,’ she said.

‘I am keeping my fingers crossed I win one of the kits.’