Hampshire MP Flick Drummond rubs shoulders with Sir Geoff Hurst and Karen Carney in bid for grassroots support
AN MP says she has been inspired by England legends to encourage more young people to get active and play football.
Conservative MP for Meon Valley, Flick Drummond, recently had the pleasure of meeting 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, and former Lioness midfielder Karen Carney.
Ms Drummond went to the event in parliament last Wednesday for the anniversary of McDonald’s Fun Football programme.
She also entered a prize draw - giving MPs the chance to win one of 20 football training equipment packs worth £300.
‘It was a pleasure to meet Sir Geoff and Karen and celebrate this excellent programme that has brought football to many communities across Hampshire for two decades,’ she said.
‘I am keeping my fingers crossed I win one of the kits.’
The initiative’s anniversary comes just weeks before the Three Lions are set to jet off to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.