Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond is hosting an event in partnership with Waterlooville Food Bank on October 21, to help people who are struggling with bills or debt receive support and advice and to see if they are receiving all the benefits they are entitled to.

The event at Wecock Church in Kite Close will run from 10am-12.30pm.

Ms Drummond said: ‘Everyone is having to cope with cost of living rises, particularly energy bills, and this is a chance for people to come to a one-stop shop and seek help and advice.