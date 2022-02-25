As Russian forces continue to put pressure on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, locals have already abandoned their homes in a fight for survival.

Much like the Taliban coup of Afghanistan, it is expected that some Ukrainian refugees will seek shelter in the UK.

Hampshire County Council has said it is prepared to offer support, should the government ask for it.

People look at the exterior of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

A spokeswoman for the county council said: 'The county council, in common with the rest of the country, is watching the concerning situation developing in Ukraine.

'We would seek to assist the government, should this be asked of us, building on our experience of supporting refugees and evacuees from previous conflicts.'

As of December last year, there were 171 Afghans living in bridging hotels across the county, waiting for long-term accommodation to be found by the Home Office.

