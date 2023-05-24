Bay House School in Alverstoke has submitted the first of three planning applications to either redevelop or refurbish school facilities. The first, if approved, would see six school buildings and two temporary classrooms demolished and replaced with three new blocks. These blocks would have a total floor space of 6,862 square metres. Blocks one and two would be three storeys and block three would be one storey.

Block one would be to the north of the school and would contain general teaching classrooms, music, design and technology and art. Block two, to the centre of the site, would comprise a dining area, a learning resource centre, supporting spaces and classrooms. Block three would be an addition to the existing hall to the south of the site and would contain a lobby, toilets and changing areas.

Artist's impression of the new-look school

Planning documents state: ‘The proposal will allow the school to improve the current layout out, pedestrian access and landscaping at the school whilst unaltering the school’s existing capacity.

‘As staff and pupil levels will remain unchanged, any changes to the site trip generation or traffic flows are expected to be negligible.

‘The proposed new school will ensure that Bay House School will be able to continue to provide vital spaces for local pupils.

‘The school will also continue to employ teaching and administration staff, and be available for community hire, adding to the local economy.’

Construction firm Keir has been commissioned by the Department for Education to manage the development.

