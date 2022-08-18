A-level 2022: Bay House pupils celebrate exam success 'after bricking it' about results
MORE than a fifth of students at Bay House Sixth Form achieved three or four A*/A grades for the first time.
In total, 38 per cent of students at the Gosport school achieved A*-A grades with 68 per cent achieving A*-B grades.
It means that roughly 90 per cent will get places at their first-choice university.
Many of the students have secured places at Oxford or Cambridge Universities and others will go on to study medicine or veterinary medicine.
Millie Rodwell got two As in chemistry and history and a B in maths. She is off to the University of Southampton to study chemistry.
She said: ‘I’m really excited for university. I am feeling really happy as I’ve done better than I expected.’
Natalie Watford got A*s in politics and English literature and an A in sociology.
She said: ‘I’m feeling really good. It’s a massive shock because I thought the exams went badly.’
Natalie will now leave to study liberal arts at The University of Sussex.
Keira Buckland got an A* in economics and As in history and geography. She is taking a gap year out in Australia and then has a place at Oxford Brookes to study International relations.
She said: ‘I’m happy, ecstatic and excited. It’s unbelievable. I didn’t expect this at all.’
Aaron Middleton got A*s in economics, geography and product design. He said: ‘It’s better than I expected. I was bricking it coming in this morning but
when I got here it was all right.’
Aaron is going to spend three months volunteering in Los Angeles teaching sailing and then he hopes to join the Royal Navy.
Francis Irhuosa got A*s in German and biology and an A in chemistry. She is going to Oxford to study medicine. She said: ‘I’m really happy. I didn’t think I would get an A* in biology. I am excited and a bit scared about university because there will be a lot of work.
‘I have really enjoyed my time at Bay House. It’s been really fun despite it being the hardest I have ever worked in my life.’
Stacey Osborne, head of sixth form at Bay House, praised the pupils for doing ‘an amazing job’.