Following the government's levelling up white paper, Hampshire County Council learned it would not be included in the first phase of county deals.

It had been hoped that the deal would provide devolved powers and additional funding for the county council.

Hampshire County Council leader Cllr Keith Mans, middle, at a cabinet meeting in Winchester. Picture: David George

The news comes as the council prepares to cut £80m by April 2023.

But leading Conservative councillors believe Hampshire is still in better position than other counties.

Speaking at this morning's cabinet meeting, Cllr Keith Mans, leader of Hampshire County Council, said: 'We hadn't expected to be in the first wave anyway.

'We're in a very good position to be the first county in the south east to get a county deal, so I'm not disappointed at all.

'The work we have done since August has put us in a good position. As far as I'm concerned we are on track and the work we have carried out so far has been worthwhile.

'Regardless of whether we get a deal straight away, we are working closely with district and unitary authorities for the people of Hampshire.'

But opposing Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Keith House, was unconvinced by the news.

He said: 'It's pretty clear that we're not on the government's fast-track list.

'Instead of levelling up, Hampshire is levelling down.

'I wonder where this leaves the county in terms of our aspirations - I would like to know where we stand.'

Executive member for heritage, recreation and rural affairs, Cllr Edward Heron, responded by accusing the Lib Dem leader of hunting for 'soundbytes'.

He said: 'Cllr House appears to have found his new catchphrase.

'I think the white paper does have some good news for Hampshire - by levelling up other parts of the UK it could alleviate some of the housing pressures in the south east.'

In the meantime, Hampshire County Council plans to create an economic prosperity board, which would work alongside Portsmouth, Southampton and district councils.

A date has not yet been set for the second phase of county deals.

