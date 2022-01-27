Hampshire tips could soon allow same-day booking as scheme becomes permanent

Today, councillors at Hampshire County Council debated the tip booking system, which has been in place since June 2020.

The system has meant people have to book 30 minute slots where they can visit the tip - although multiple trips can be made.

Councillors were full of praise for the scheme, which has alleviated many traffic problems at waste and recycling centres, but also want to see the system move forward.

Cllr Martin Tod, Liberal Democrat spokesman for economy, transport and environment, said: 'In most parts of the county, the balance of opinion has been clearly in favour of the system.

'If we're making this permanent, I would like to see us take a forward step to improve this service.

'One improvement I would really like to see is same-day booking. Given how many slots there are each day I think this would be really helpful, both for residents and for us to reach capacity.'

Since the booking system was launched it has been used more than three million times, and evidence suggests that the queues that previously existed have become a thing of the past.

The system is currently managed by a third party, which is costing the county council £40,000 per year.

But the county council will look to bring the system in-house.

James Potter, assistant director of waste, planning and environment, said the council had previously explored the option of same-day bookings - but had lacked the technology to make it possible.

He said: 'We have been looking at this idea for quite a long period of time now.

'The issue that we have faced is releaseing information that could potentially be a GDPR breach.

'That being said, we have made a technological breakthrough that could allow us to trial it at some sites in the future.'

As it stands, the county council will be making the tip booking system permanent, following a decision day from deputy council leader, Cllr Rob Humby, after the select committee.

Portsmouth will also be maintaining its booking system at Port Solent, although Southampton is running a three-month trial for residents to turn up as they please.

