Portsmouth man forced to withdraw cash and then assaulted by group of three men
POLICE are appealing for help to identify three young men after a 20-year-old Portsmouth man was forced to withdraw cash and then assaulted.
The victim was made to withdraw cash from an ATM near Sainsbury’s on the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road in the early hours of January 23.
Police have released CCTV footage of those involved to help their investigation.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘A group of three men are reported to have approached the man and made him withdraw cash, before assaulting him.
‘The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 23, between 1.30am and 2.10am.
‘Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the people in these CCTV images as part of their investigation.
‘All three have been described as white, aged between 15 and 20-years-old.’
If you have any information you are advised to call 101 and quote the reference number 44220030200.