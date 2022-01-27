The victim was made to withdraw cash from an ATM near Sainsbury’s on the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road in the early hours of January 23.

Police have released CCTV footage of those involved to help their investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police wants to speak to this man after a 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was made to withdraw cash from an ATM near Sainsburys on the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road on January 23. The three men then assaulted him

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘A group of three men are reported to have approached the man and made him withdraw cash, before assaulting him.

‘The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 23, between 1.30am and 2.10am.

SEE ALSO: Dramatic pictures show car pulled from Fareham Creek

‘Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the people in these CCTV images as part of their investigation.

Hampshire police wants to speak to this man after a 20-year-old man from Portsmouth was made to withdraw cash from an ATM near Sainsburys on the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road on January 23. The three men then assaulted him

‘All three have been described as white, aged between 15 and 20-years-old.’

If you have any information you are advised to call 101 and quote the reference number 44220030200.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.