Hampshire Youth Parliament representative presented with volunteering award in Westminster

Dev Sharma has been campaigning against fast food advertising and for young people to make healthier food decisions.

Hampshire Youth Parliament members are elected every two years and are supported by Hampshire County Council, with anyone between the ages of 11 and 18 eligible for his election.

Hampshire Youth Parliament member Dev Sharma, right, with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons.

Now, Dev has been presented with an award for volunteer of the year at the 2022 UK Parliament Awards, by speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

‘I’m proud to accept this award on behalf of the work of hundreds of young people that have made this possible,’ Dev said.

‘It feels surreal to have won. It was a magical day being invited to the Palace of Westminster with my family.

‘I look forward to continuing my activism and aim to truly make a difference for all the youth of Hampshire whom I represent nationally as their youth MP. I pledge to continue to make sure that the youth are heard so we can help improve people's lives.’

Deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Roz Chadd, was full of praise for Dev and his hard work.

She said: ‘Our young politicians continue to impress me with their engagement and accomplishment on the national stage, as well as their innovative work within Hampshire.

‘Dev has made it his mission to campaign for healthy food choices for young people and tackling junk food advertising.