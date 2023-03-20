The extra cash has been allocated following the Government’s Spring budget statement last week with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announcing a further 200m for the national Pothole Fund to help repair damaged roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, £5,954,400 has been given to Hampshire, with £317,600 given to the Portsmouth City Council area. Hampshire county councillor Nick Adams-King, the executive lead member for universal service, said he was thankful for the funding.

Hampshire County Council is receiving a major funding boost to repair potholes. Picture: Michael Gillen

He said: ‘Confirmation of additional Government money for pothole repairs is certainly welcome following an extremely challenging winter where we have seen a steep increase in road defects across Hampshire. We know that the condition of our roads and footways is a key priority for residents, and our highways teams, in partnership with our contractor Milestone, have been working continuously to keep our network in a safe condition.

‘Over the winter period, we have drafted in extra resources to repair more road defects following a dramatic and sustained increase in reported issues.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Adams-King added that in the last three months, 16,748 potholes and other road defects have been repaired.

Hampshire County Council is receiving a major boost for pothole repairs. Picture: Michael Gillen.