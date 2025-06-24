Sharp drop in the estimated level of migration sees Hampshire's population expected to grow at a slower rate
Initial figures published in January by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested the population was projected to increase by 7.3 per cent between mid-2022 and mid-2032. This has been revised to the new figure of 5.9 per cent, after the ONS said its short-term projections were “running too high”.
Net migration to the UK – the difference between the number of people moving long term to the country and the number leaving – is estimated to have halved from 860,000 in 2023 to 431,000 in 2024, the ONS said in May. But this data was not available when the ONS made its first population projections at the start of this year.
The ONS local area projections are based on council boundaries in 2021, revealing that Portsmouth is expected to see an increase of 27,506 people while Fareham will see an increase of 248 people up to 2032.
ONS projections of population increases in Hampshire by council area:
- Southampton 48,345
- Portsmouth 27,506
- Basingstoke & Deane 6,767
- Rushmoor 4,983
- Winchester 4,312
- Chichester 3,258 (West Sussex)
- Eastleigh 2,142
- Isle of Wight 1,734
- New Forest 1,347
- Havant 1,253
- East Hampshire 1,085
- Gosport 594
- Fareham 248
