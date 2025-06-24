The UK population is projected to grow at a slower rate than previously stated, because of a sharp drop in the estimated level of migration.

Initial figures published in January by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested the population was projected to increase by 7.3 per cent between mid-2022 and mid-2032. This has been revised to the new figure of 5.9 per cent, after the ONS said its short-term projections were “running too high”.

Net migration to the UK – the difference between the number of people moving long term to the country and the number leaving – is estimated to have halved from 860,000 in 2023 to 431,000 in 2024, the ONS said in May. But this data was not available when the ONS made its first population projections at the start of this year.

The ONS local area projections are based on council boundaries in 2021, revealing that Portsmouth is expected to see an increase of 27,506 people while Fareham will see an increase of 248 people up to 2032.

ONS projections of population increases in Hampshire by council area:

Southampton 48,345

Portsmouth 27,506

Basingstoke & Deane 6,767

Rushmoor 4,983

Winchester 4,312

Chichester 3,258 (West Sussex)

Eastleigh 2,142

Isle of Wight 1,734

New Forest 1,347

Havant 1,253

East Hampshire 1,085

Gosport 594

Fareham 248