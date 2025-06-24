Sharp drop in the estimated level of migration sees Hampshire's population expected to grow at a slower rate

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 18:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The UK population is projected to grow at a slower rate than previously stated, because of a sharp drop in the estimated level of migration.

Initial figures published in January by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested the population was projected to increase by 7.3 per cent between mid-2022 and mid-2032. This has been revised to the new figure of 5.9 per cent, after the ONS said its short-term projections were “running too high”.

Net migration to the UK – the difference between the number of people moving long term to the country and the number leaving – is estimated to have halved from 860,000 in 2023 to 431,000 in 2024, the ONS said in May. But this data was not available when the ONS made its first population projections at the start of this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ONS local area projections are based on council boundaries in 2021, revealing that Portsmouth is expected to see an increase of 27,506 people while Fareham will see an increase of 248 people up to 2032.

ONS projections of population increases in Hampshire by council area:

  • Southampton 48,345
  • Portsmouth 27,506
  • Basingstoke & Deane 6,767
  • Rushmoor 4,983
  • Winchester 4,312
  • Chichester 3,258 (West Sussex)
  • Eastleigh 2,142
  • Isle of Wight 1,734
  • New Forest 1,347
  • Havant 1,253
  • East Hampshire 1,085
  • Gosport 594
  • Fareham 248
Related topics:Hampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice