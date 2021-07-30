Hampshire County Council has approved the spending of the Supporting Families grant, given to to 24 projects across the county that help the most vulnerable families and individuals.

The scheme has been implemented to work in tandem with the council's early help services, which identifies children and families in need as early as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental health stock photo.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for performance, human resources and partnerships, Councillor Stephen Reid, approved the funding at his recent decision day.

He said: 'There are many wonderful organisations in Hampshire that work with families with multiple, complex and persistent issues affecting wellbeing and children’s ability to thrive and I am pleased to approve these grants to help further their important work.

'We know some parts of the county have been particularly impacted by the pandemic and I am pleased to see, therefore, that this grant funding benefits at least two community projects in each district in Hampshire.'

Cllr Roz Chadd, executive lead member for children's services, added: '“When one member of a family faces a problem and needs support, it almost always has a wider impact on their whole household.

'We want all members within a family to be supported together to access the right support for their specific needs, as early as possible.'

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth City Council set to launch kerbside glass collection as bottle recycling booms

The 24 projects granted funding range from mental health support to family therapy and support for LGBTQ+ young people.

One group benefitting from the scheme is Solent Youth Action in Eastleigh, which will receive £11,175 for its Community Buddies project.

Trustee Dale Lane said: 'We've been running this project for many years now - the idea is to help young people engage in their community, with a particular focus on the vulnerable and isolated youngsters in the surrounding area.

'We want them to feel like part of the community, by giving them the support they need to join in with activities.

'This funding is going to make a huge difference for us.'

The county council's Supporting Families Programme began in 2012, and is part of a national initiative to support families facing multiple issues such as unemployment, debt, domestic abuse and young people struggling to thrive.

The scheme focuses on working with each family as a whole.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron