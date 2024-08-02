Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aircraft enthusiasts will soon be able to admire an upright Harrier jump jet displayed by a Vanguard self-storage facility on Mile End Road.

Portsmouth city councillors have approved the construction of the storage facility, which will extend along Mile End Road and just south of Herbert Street.

Mike Lamplough, Vanguard’s head of property, told the planning committee: “Vanguard is a family-owned business and in four days’ time, we will be celebrating our 60th anniversary.

“The demand for self-storage is split between private and business customers, with the latter finding it particularly attractive. While domestic storage is a key segment, our facilities also serve as logistical hubs for commercial customers. A recent search identified only three industrial units on the market under 1,000 square feet, indicating a shortage that likely impacts the city’s economy.”

Newly approved self-storage facility

He added: “We are fortunate to have acquired one of the Navy’s last operational aircraft. It’s in excellent condition, and we intend to display the Harrier as it was on the day it was retired from active service.”

The planning committee chair, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, inquired if the Harrier, an aircraft capable of capable of vertical/short takeoff and landing operations, would rotate.

Mr Lamplough responded that this detail has yet to be finalised but expressed his enthusiasm for the idea of the aircraft spinning on an hourly rotation to provide onlookers with various views.

“We will have viewing balconies inside, and we are very happy to welcome visitors, especially aircraft enthusiasts.”

Previous proposal for a ship-themed facility that was refused in 2017

Council documents said self-storage facilities are being increasingly used by businesses to kick-start their operations which provides “a key benefit of the proposal, notwithstanding limited direct employment on site”.

This is not Vanguard’s first attempt to develop the site. In 2017, its plans for a naval ship-styled building were refused on appeal. The council had rejected the proposal, arguing it would harm the setting of the Mile End conservation area, which contains the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum.

The planning inspector also refused the proposal, which featured a mock naval artillery gun on the roof, stating it would appear “alien” and “excessively dominate” the area.