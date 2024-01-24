Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That’s according to the town’s Conservative MP Dame Caroline Dinenage who says a 600-bed centre could finally reopen by the end of the year. Closed in 2015, the Dolphin Way site was earmarked in 2022 for refurbishment and redevelopment for reuse by immigration with a reopening date of the end of 2023 previously pencilled in. But eight years after its closure, it still isn’t open and despite requests for information the Home Office have not revealed its planned reopening date.

However, the Home Office has submitted plans to Gosport Borough Council seeking planning permission to demolish some buildings (23/00346/FULL) as part of the project. No decision has yet been made, however.

The Gosport MP told the News had met with illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson to discuss the renovation and reopening, which could create 200 jobs but has been delayed due to asbestos. After the meeting, she said: “I am grateful to the minister for his interest in IRC (immigration removal centre) Haslar and commitment to keeping local people informed. Like many residents, while I would rather it was sold and used for a different purpose, I am tired of the site rotting away at public expense. The refurbishment is high quality and I now look forward to the planned reopening at the end of this year and the 200 jobs it will bring to our peninsula.”A Home Office spokesperson said: “Immigration removal centres play a vital role in controlling our borders and we are working to build sites at Campsfield and Haslar as a priority.”Buildings to be demolished include conservatories, a sentry box, a container, a server room, a reception building, an education store, a dining area, a modular classroom, a smoking shelter, garages and greenhouses. There are also plans to remove vehicular gates, framework, bracketry, cabling, pipework, trunking, plant equipment and signage.

Plans have been submitted to get the centre ready to reopen

When it is back open, the Home Office said the centre will provide 600 beds for men who are either foreign national offenders or failed asylum seekers. Plans include a new-build living unit alongside refurbishment and remodelling of existing accommodation, meeting government standards.