Havant: bid to demolish Emsworth bungalow and build five new homes in its place

By Noni Needs

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 09:26 BST
Plans have been submitted to demolish a home in Emsworth and build five houses in its place.

Colin Davis, of Philips Build Limited, has applied for planning permission from Havant Borough Council to demolish a chalet bungalow called ‘Oklahoma’, at Long Copse Lane, and build five houses.

The 0.22-hectare site is next to a post-war development of terraced houses, at Wraysbury Park Drive, and one mile west of the West Sussex village of Westbourne.

An artist's impression of the new homes at Long Copse Lane, Emsworth, which could be built if an existing house is demolishedAn artist's impression of the new homes at Long Copse Lane, Emsworth, which could be built if an existing house is demolished
An artist's impression of the new homes at Long Copse Lane, Emsworth, which could be built if an existing house is demolished | Mh Architects/LDRS

If plans are approved, there will be three, two-storey, four-bed detached houses and two, three-bed semi-detached homes built in this home's placeIf plans are approved, there will be three, two-storey, four-bed detached houses and two, three-bed semi-detached homes built in this home's place
If plans are approved, there will be three, two-storey, four-bed detached houses and two, three-bed semi-detached homes built in this home's place | Town and Country Planning Solutions/LDRS

If approved, there will be three, two-storey, four-bed detached houses and two, three-bed semi-detached homes.

All will have gardens and bin spaces, with three car parking spaces for the four-bed houses and two for the three-bed homes.

The building materials used will vary from red and/or multi brick, with flint block on the walls, red roof tiles and red hanging tiles, with uPVC windows.

All new homes will have gardens, bin spaces and several car parking spotsAll new homes will have gardens, bin spaces and several car parking spots
All new homes will have gardens, bin spaces and several car parking spots | Mh Architects/LDRS

The planning statement discusses the impact of trees being removed to make way for the new houses. There are three “low value”, and two “moderate value” trees, a large hazel stool and a moderately large oak, both at the front, and a section of hedge will need to be removed.

Other parts of the garden near where digging and building will take place will be protected by areas of temporary ground protection and tree protection barriers.

The planning statement said: “The scale of the dwellings would not have an overbearing impact upon neighbours, nor would there be any overlooking or loss of privacy. The access road would accommodate cars travelling at very low speeds with limited trips each day.”

Council planning officers will make a decision on this application reference APP/24/00987 by January 31, 2025.

