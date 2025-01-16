Havant Borough celebrates Leah Turner’s 14 years of service

Toby Paine

Leah Turner, former Hayling East councillor, has been awarded the honorary alderman title by Havant Borough Council for her outstanding service to the community.

An Honorary Alderman is a title conferred upon former councillors who are deemed to have rendered eminent services to the council and the wider community.

Turner served as a Conservative councillor for 14 years after being elected in 2010. She held a position on the council’s cabinet for four years and served as the Lord Mayor of Havant during 2015/16.

Council leader Phil Munday described Turner as “always polite, friendly, and courteous” and commended her as an “excellent model” of how a councillor should conduct themselves.

Fellow Hayling Island councillor Mark Coates hailed Turner’s nomination as a “momentous occasion” and declared the decision as “the best for Havant”.

“Her entire approach is about service to the community,” said Coates. “This is evident through her achievements in areas such as play parks, Remembrance Day, Holocaust Remembrance, and the Citizen’s Award.”

Cllr Gwen Robinson expressed gratitude for Turner’s support in securing funds to refurbish a play park in her ward.

“That experience she brought to me as a new councillor is invaluable - I will be eternally grateful,” she said.

Cllr Liz Fairhurst said she was “delighted” to do so, recalling her first impression of Turner as someone who would make a “perfect councillor”.

Members of the council unanimously approved the nomination.

Speaking to the full council, Turner said she was “truly touched” by the sentiments expressed and shared that she had “loved” serving the borough over her 14 years in office.

“Yes, we serve on committees, and if we’re fortunate, we become mayor, perhaps serve on the cabinet, or even as leader - but the other important side of this role is what you can do for your community,” she said.

Turner highlighted her practical approach to community service. “I realised early on that the council didn’t have the funds for many of my projects. So, I decided if that was the case, I’d raise the money myself and enlist the help of council officers to support those projects.”

She recounted her “greatest achievement” as securing the addition of eight names of service members who lost their lives in active duty since 1945 to the Havant War Memorial.