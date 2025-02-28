Havant Borough Council has approved its budget for the coming year, including another council tax hike, but bosses promised it will allow them to tackle big problems.

Leader of the council Councillor Philip Munday said: “I am pleased to present a balanced budget, in my view ambitious around its investments and priority areas. Looking at sustainability and tackling issues around housing, homelessness and climate change.”

Opposition councillors said it lacked imagination, was mean and not ambitious enough for residents’ needs.

Havant Borough Council is putting up its council tax by 2.99 per cent | Tim Sheerman-Chase/Flickr

Residents will see their council tax increase by 2.99 per cent, the maximum it is allowed to. It means a Band D home will pay £2,212.89 per year, £239.76 of which will go to the borough council, which represents an additional £6.94 for 2025/26 from the current year.

The budget, medium-term financial strategy and capital programme were approved at full council on Wednesday, February 26, through the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition administration by a majority of 20 votes. There were 12 votes in opposition and one abstention.

The medium-term financial strategy (MTFS) forecasts a base budget deficit of £6.6M by the end of the 2029/30 financial year.

The capital programme aims to deliver up to £92 million worth of projects over the next five years. Including building new infrastructure, introducing electric vehicle charging, supporting frontline services, improving Waterlooville city centre and protecting the coastline

In the next year, the capital programme will invest £18.9 million across 23 borough-wide projects.The revenue budget increased to £19.6million, up by 7.7 per cent on last year. This is the monies received from council tax, business rates and any ring-fenced grant and investment income.

Once operating income and fees and charges are included, the expenditure increases to £67 million. The revenue budget is spent on vital services including kerbside bin collections, planning services, managing revenues and benefits, social housing and community services, said Cllr Munday (Lab, Havant St Faiths).

Extra cash to tackle big problems

He said the council has committed to 30 priorities when setting the budget. It is a challenging timetable with the added workload in the next few months around devolution and local government reorganisation (LGR). Devolution draft plans have to be produced by March 21 and LGR plans, which could see the council merged with Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport, by September to go to the government.

Havant Borough Council leader Phil Munday addressing the budget meeting | LDRS

Cllr Munday said: “Devolution will undoubtedly take a lot of our time but we must get it right for residents while delivering vital front-line services.”

He said one of three key aims is to provide more housing with £2.3 million earmarked to provide permanent council housing and £600,000 for temporary housing. On top of this, £500,000 has been put aside to purchase accommodation pods and he said last year, the council team helped 149 families to avoid going into temporary accommodation or homelessness.

Cllr Munday said: “Investing money across our town centres including £632,000 in Leigh Park and £963,000 in Waterlooville to ensure these areas are fit for purpose now and for future generations.”

“Play parks play parks refurbishment will get £560,000 next year as well as £2.7m refurbishment of Waterlooville Leisure Centre.”

The second aim is to create a new local plan with local resident engagement during a public consultation starting in May. This will be a blueprint for future development across the borough, outlining where new houses and businesses will best be placed.

The third area is the climate agenda as part of the council’s corporate strategy, £284,000 will pay for projects adding electric vehicle charging and active travel. Plans for creating a Waterlooville to Denmead active travel corridor and Rusty Cutter link Road improvements.

Councillor Charles Roberts (Green, Emsworth) said investment in biodiversity is important as it impacts resident’s health and has therapeutic benefits.”

Opponents criticise play parks and parking

Lack of imagination and meanness was the criticism by opposition Conservative Councillor, Liz Fairhurst (Bedhampton). She said there should be an investment in play parks for teenagers, not just small children. She disagreed with ”taxing enjoyment” by raising fees charged for using Havant land for community events and increasing beach hut fees for residents.

She said: “We are here to serve them, not to fleece them.”

Conservative Councillor David Keast raised concerns bout car parking | LDRS

Fees and charges will go up by two per cent, to keep up with inflation, said Cllr Munday. Members on all party sides were concerned over car parking fees and the impact of residents’ beach hut rates going up by 50 per cent. Councillor David Keast (Con, Cowplain) said it will now cost you £17.70 to spend a day at a Hayling Island beach. He urged common sense be applied during the new car parking review.

Councillor Sharon Collings (Reform UK, Leigh Park Central and West Leigh) said the local plan and hospitality sector plans lacked inspiration. “We need to grab the bull by the horns and give residents pride in where we live.”

After the meeting in a message to residents, Cllr Munday said: “Managing a budget is difficult. It’s money that you give us to run your services so we have to do this properly and carefully. We don’t raise any charges without serious debate and continue to do our best to serve you.

“It’s not just about having the money, it’s about how we use the money to best effect and benefit residents’ lives and facilities around them – including providing play parks, improving leisure centres and street cleaning. You can’t improve services with no cost.”