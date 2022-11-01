The local government boundary commission (LGBC) has published its final recommendation on how to improve the political structure of Havant Borough.

The LGBC has suggested keeping three wards the same with the remaining nine having different boundaries.

How Havant Borough Council's redrawn boundaries could look

According to the LGBC, all 12 wards should each be represented by three councillors, reducing the current number of councillors from 38 to 36.

Havant Borough Councillor Philip Munday said: ‘As the councillor for St Faith’s I'm glad that they kept Langstone as part of St Faith’s, I strongly felt that it belonged more to Havant than Hayling Island - it's good that they listened.

‘I’m really unhappy at the fact that by reducing to 36 councillors they have effectively reduced what was eight councillors covering Leigh Park to six.

‘I don’t think that’s a good move because Leigh Park is the poorer part of our community and it needs to be well represented.

‘Leigh residents feel let down by Havant, they tend to be the tail-end-Charlies who don't get a lot of support.

‘They’ve needed a good voice and they’ve lost that voice to some extent.’

Cllr Alex Rennie, leader of the council also welcomed the commission's changes to Langstone, ensuring that Hayling Island remains 'electorally distinct'.

He said: ‘The Conservative Group was clear in its opposition to the original plans to include Langstone with Hayling Island and I’m pleased that the commission has listened.

‘On the whole, I think these are sensible proposals and I thank them for listening to the views of local residents.’

Publishing the recommendations Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Boundary Commission, said: ‘We are very grateful to people in Havant. We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

‘We believe the new arrangements will deliver electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.’

The changes will become law once they are approved in Parliament, and council workers will ensure that the arrangements are in place for the May 2024 elections.

