Havant Borough Council votes to oppose controversial Aquind project

Havant Borough Council has approved a motion opposing the Aquind interconnector project, a proposal that has sparked widespread criticism from local communities, MPs, and environmental groups.

The motion, introduced by Councillor Antonia Harrison and seconded by Councillor Richard Brown, calls for the council to formally oppose the project and urges the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, to refuse permission.

The Aquind project involves constructing a High Voltage Direct Current interconnector between Normandy and a new substation in Lovedean. Critics have raised concerns about its environmental and logistical impacts, including roadworks in areas such as Purbrook, Waterlooville, and Portsmouth’s Eastern Road.

Cllr Harrison described the proposed “huge” substation in Lovedean as a “real blot on the landscape.” She added: “Electricity will also return to France and Ofgem judged this interconnector as a predominant exporter of energy.

“The MOD have openly judged the project to be a threat to the naval base operation in and around Portsmouth.”

Harrison also acknowledged the efforts of local campaign group Let’s Stop Aquind and French counterpart Non à Aquind in opposing the project.

It was highlighted that local MPs including Suella Braverman, Alan Mak, Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan all oppose the project.

However, Cllr Gwen Robinson criticised the motion, describing it as “not the most sensible.” She questioned why the motion did not suggest an alternative route, rather than opposing it entirely during a time of energy insecurity.

Cllr Paul Gray clarified that the debate focused solely on the Aquind project and not the UK’s broader demand to import energy, which he supports.

The motion was carried with one abstention from Cllr Robinson.

In response, Aquind spokesperson Ben Iorio said the company recognises the council's concerns but they remain “committed to engaging constructively with all stakeholders to address potential impacts”.

“While we respect the diverse views expressed, we firmly believe the project’s long-term contribution to the UK’s energy resilience and sustainability far outweighs the temporary disruption during construction."