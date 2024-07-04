Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havant candidates explain why they think they deserve your vote ahead of General Election on July 4.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked all candidates standing for the Havant constituency to tell voters why they should earn their vote.

The seat has been held by Conservative’s Alan Mak since 2015. YouGov has projected another win for Conservatives, with nearly 37 per cent of the vote share.

Jennifer Alemanno, Workers Party of Britain candidate

The general election is taking place on July 4

I have twenty years of experience in the energy and construction industries; I am currently in my final year of a Building Surveying degree.

I have struggled with homelessness, affording childcare as a single working mother, having to rely on food banks, and being a victim of domestic violence. I found no support. The stress and anxiety resulted in depression, again with no mental health support.

I also saw the effects of anti-social behaviour and have lived in social housing that was subsiding, flooding, full of mould, and unhealthy, with no support from any authorities.

I understand how frustrated and unsupported people feel. I want to help people living in hardship who may feel isolated and helpless against an obstructive system designed to offer no recourse or support. I am here to change that.

Jennifer Alemanno, Workers Party Of Britain Candidate For Havant

I fought for others on housing issues, debt, human rights, student fees, asylum cases, and career advice. I have also volunteered for local homeless charities and fought on local issues related to pollution and sewage in our seas.

The genocide in Gaza motivated me to join the Workers Party of Britain and stand in the general election. The only Party with morals and compassion for human suffering.

Stefanie Harvey, Labour Party candidate

I am Stefanie Harvey and I am proud to stand as the Labour candidate to represent Havant.

Stefanie Harvey, Labour Candidate For Havant

I live in Waterlooville with my family and I am a Politics and History teacher. The communities of Havant (Hayling Island, Emsworth, Langstone, St Faiths, Bedhampton, Leigh Park, Pubrook, Widley and Crookhorn) want change. You deserve an MP who is honest, hard working and visible. I will open an office in Havant, holding weekly surgeries so I am present for you. You deserve an MP who knows how great Havant is, but understands you must put Havant front and centre on the national stage so we are even better. I will seek investment – high quality jobs, better schools, access to a GP and NHS dentistry. We must clamp down on anti-social behaviour and residents must have access to stable and affordable homes.

We must invest in our young people: we need youth centres and I will lobby for the return of Sure Start centres. There are tough choices ahead – but I will deliver a better future for you, your children and grandchildren through investment in public services, protecting green spaces, standing up against water giants with stringent legislation and standing up for the working person.

Alan Mak, Conservative Party candidate

Re-elect me as your local MP and I’ll build on my proven track record of working hard all year round and getting things done, including:

Alan Mak, Conservative Candidate For Havant

Securing NHS investment, such as campaigning for funding and chairing meetings to deliver the new Emsworth GP Surgery building.

Successfully campaigning for £58 million funding for the QA Hospital’s new Emergency Department which opens this winter.

Pressuring Southern Water to reduce discharges by investing £4.2m in new stormwater storage tanks in Havant and publishing an action plan setting out how they will end discharges.

Campaigning for more police funding which has delivered over 700 new officers, and backing the new Named Local Bobby Scheme giving you a named officer covering your street and access to their email and mobile number.

Stopping the closure of local rail station ticket offices, and keeping Emsworth Library open by brokering a move to a new home.

Supporting the State Pension Triple Lock to protect the incomes of local pensioners.

I’m active and visible in our community all year round, supporting local people and community groups, attending events and campaigning on key issues.

If re-elected, I’ll continue being your voice in Westminster and getting things done for you locally.

John Perry, Reform UK Party candidate

Having lived in the Havant Constituency for over 40 years, I’ve witnessed the changing landscape of industries we were once famed for. However, opportunities exist within the Solent Freeport.

My extensive career as an engineer and accountant will ensure Havant is firmly placed as an ideal investment location, with excellent transport links and a skilled workforce.

John Perry, Reformuk Candidate For Havant | Contributed

Our NHS must be fit for purpose; many struggle with appointment availability and long waiting lists. ReformUK will increase private sector use—not selling off the NHS, but using available resources to improve efficiency.

We’ve always been a kind nation, and Havant has a history of generosity, recently welcoming Ukrainians. However, uninvited migrants abusing the system is unacceptable. Only ReformUK has a workable plan to resolve this issue.

ReformUK offers common sense policies for all. Tax relief will make private healthcare and independent schooling more accessible. Increasing tax thresholds, cutting VAT and residential stamp duty, and scrapping NetZero will drive growth.

Additionally, scrapping student loan interest will alleviate the misery of the debt burden introduced by Labour in 1998.

Labour Governments have historically taxed those striving to improve their circumstances.

This General Election is pivotal—it’s a now-or-never moment to choose either more of the same or vote for what you want and choose ReformUK.

Gayathri Sathyanath, Liberal Democrat candidate

Gayathri Sathyanath is a proud first-generation immigrant from India. Since she came to Britain, she has obtained a Post-graduate Diploma in Environmental Science, raised a family, and run her own business.

Gayathri cannot stand by while our rivers and seas are flooded with excrement. She will hold the water companies accountable for damaging the environment.

Gayathri’s husband and son are doctors, so she understands how the NHS has crumbled under 14 years of Tory rule. She will fight for a fair deal for the NHS to reduce waiting lists, guarantee quick treatment for cancer patients, increase GP numbers, and appoint a mental health professional in each school.

She wants to ease the cost-of-living crisis by implementing windfall taxes on energy companies, doubling the winter fuel allowance, and providing a warm home discount in winter months.

Gayathri is proud of the Liberal Democrats’ ambition to enable an extra 20,771 primary school children in Hampshire to receive free school meals. This, the most ambitious plan for free school meals of any party, would save parents money and transform the future for millions of children.

We need change nationally and locally, with a new government and new leadership that puts our community first.

Netty Shepherd, Green Party candidate

I was born in Havant and have lived on Hayling Island for over 30 years. I am a serving councillor for Havant Borough Council with responsibility for Climate, Coastal and Open Spaces.

We live in a beautiful part of Hampshire, but like so many towns and cities, services in Havant are at an all-time low. Our beaches are dirtier than they have ever been, our young people and families are unable to find affordable housing, our schools are suffering from chronic under-investment, it’s impossible to find an NHS dentist and people are having to pay to get the vital operations they need.

We also have one other important issue across Hampshire – Southern Water’s recycled water scheme. I want to make it very clear – NO recycled effluent in our drinking water.

As your MP I promise to work hard for you. I will use my experience to build partnerships with our local council and provide a positive voice for Havant. The people of this area deserve better – quality jobs, affordable housing, clean seas, increased funding for schools, flood defences and the NHS.