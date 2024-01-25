Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As well as being described as an “active antisocial behaviour site”, the 390-multi-storey Bulbeck Road car park has a low car park usage and will cost more to maintain and repair than it generates in parking charges. At Wednesday’s (January 24) extraordinary cabinet meeting, council leader Coun Alex Rennie (Conservative, Bondfields) said that Bulbeck sees less than 100 cars a day.

On top of 58 antisocial behaviour incidents which have been reported by police, a further 50 went unreported, said Coun Rennie. He said incidents include youths damaging doors and cars; graffiti, some of which has been abusive and racist in stairwells; incidents of people in crisis situations; drug taking in stairwells; stone being thrown at people; and abusive situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor for Emsworth, Lulu Bowerman (Conservative) raised concerns about disposing of the rubble in an environmentally friendly way and the dust levels that would be created when the car park is demolished. She said: “There will be a lot of dust coming up when it comes down. It’s quite a bulky building when it comes down with brickwork and dust.”

It is one of two multi-storey carparks in the town centre

Wayne Layton, the council’s executive head of regeneration, economic development and preventative services said a well-known firm had been engaged who had also done work taking down two council towers in Portsmouth. He said the rubble could be used to raise the site level as there are flood issues and, as for dealing with the dust, that would be part of any report to the council from any potential contractor.

The soon-to-be-demolished car park earns £77,000 a year, but after deducting running costs, it only leaves £30,000 for the council purse. If the car park were kept, the council estimates it would cost in the region of £335,000 over the next five years to maintain and repair as lifts and lights also need replacing. Seven residents and several businesses currently have parking permits at the car park and the council said it will be discussing alternative car parking with them.