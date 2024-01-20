WATCH: Demolition work begins at Osborn Road multi storey car park in Fareham after council decision
Demolition work has begun to tear down a multi story car park in Fareham to make way for a new site.
Fareham Borough Council is destroying the Osborn Road Multi Story Car Park to make way for a new space for motorists. Footage shows contractors using a crane to methodically bring down parts of the structure yesterday afternoon.
The site was officially closed on New Year's Day and is due to be replaced with a new car park to accommodate electric vehicles. Contractors Neilcott Construction Ltd are carrying out the demolition. The new car park will have larger spaces for motorists and four EV charging points.
Capacity for eight additional charging points is also available. As previously reported in The News, executive leader councillor Seán Woodward said the old car park has served residents well but is "well beyond economic repair" and had to be replaced.
He said: "I will be pleased to see a much more practical and attractive surface car park in 2024, in line with the opening of our new arts and entertainment venue Fareham Live, when we will have many hundreds of spaces within a couple of minutes’ walk of the new venue and the shopping centre.”