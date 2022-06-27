Havant councillor hits out at Hampshire County Council for inaction over town's railway footbridge

It was revealed last week that the northeast section of the footbridge was closed due to safety concerns.

The bride is owned by the county council and has been described as an 'eyesore' for over a decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footbridge over railway line at Havant Station

Havant borough councillor Phillip Munday, member for St Faith’s ward said: ‘Unfortunately, this is a story of kicking a problem into the long grass till it rusts away.

‘Funding was due to be approved for a replacement bridge in 2008 but was pulled due to the economic downtown.

‘Later, because of safety concerns, the bridge was supported by scaffolding which had a planned life of five years. Thirteen years later the scaffolding is still in place.

‘Residents expressed safety concerns during my campaign and one of the team contacted HCC regarding a safety inspection.

‘A complete muddle followed with HCC denying it was their responsibility but eventually they agreed that it was.

‘The safety check was recently undertaken. Following this the North East section was found to be unsafe and is now closed.

‘I have deep concerns about HCC procedures and lack of responsiveness. This bridge is a vital link between north and central Havant and an essential part of any regeneration of Havant Town centre.’

Cllr Tim Pike previously stated that the county council is submitting a bid to central government to have the footbridge replaced - as part of the Levelling Up fund.