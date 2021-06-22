Havant MP Alan Mak is calling on locals to show their national pride by bearing the flag of St George outside their homes.

The Three Lions beat Croatia 1-0 to start the tournament, before a 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday.

Havant MP Alan Mak with his England flags, sporting a new England shirt - so new it even has the tag on. Picture: Alex Rennie

Gareth Southgate’s team will now play the Czech Republic tonight – though are likely to be without Portsmouth’s homegrown hero Mason Mount, who is currently isolating with Covid-19 concerns.

Mr Mak, whose England shirt still sported the clothing tag as he posed for a photograph, said: ‘Like everyone, I’ll be cheering on the Three Lions in the coming weeks, and I hope that Gareth Southgate and the team can progress into the later stages of the tournament.

‘I want us all to show our pride in the country and team by flying the flag.

‘I look forward to seeing them flying from houses, workplaces and flagpoles around the constituency.’

To request a free flag, people can visit Alan Mak’s website, alanmak.org.uk/flag.

The flag will be sent free, including free postage, to residents living in the Havant constituency by request and is on a first-come first-served basis.

There is a maximum limit of one flag per household.

England’s final group game against the Czech Republic will kick-off at 8pm tonight, and the Three Lions will finish top of the group if they win the match at Wembley Stadium.

TV coverage will start at 7pm on ITV.

