Havant MP Alan Mak joins Hayling police patrol to support Local Bobby Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Havant MP Alan Mak has been on patrol on Hayling Island to find out about the success of the Local Bobby Scheme which he supported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He met up with PC Ed Mardell, the Designated Neighbourhood Officer for Hayling, and discussed the impact of the initiative since it was introduced at the beginning of 2024.

The Local Bobby Scheme ensures the public have access to a named and easily contactable police officer who is also a visible presence in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scheme supports Mr Mak’s objective of ensuring the police deliver local policing and reflects Hampshire Police’s transformation into a geographical service to connect the public to the police.

Alan Mak MP talks to PC Ed Mardell, the Designated Neighbourhood Officer for Hayling

A total of 99 officers across Hampshire are part of the Local Bobby Scheme, with each one assigned to a different neighbourhood.

PC Mardell, whose father was also a police officer in Hampshire, said calls could range from criminal damage and anti-social behaviour to the occasional burglary.

He explained: "I'm really enjoying being the local bobby for Hayling. I like being able to stop and chat to people and I think being a visible presence and listening goes a long way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Generally speaking this is a very safe place to live, but I would encourage people to report any issues to me. Just pick up the phone and call me when I'm on duty."

Mr Mak said: "I want our police to be visible and active in the community, so I called on Hampshire Police to implement the Local Bobby Scheme.

"It’s clearly having an impact on Hayling and it's great that PC Mardell is now a familiar face to the local community who they can get in touch with.

"I urge residents to get to know him and to not hesitate to contact him if they have any concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour in the area."

To find out who your Local Bobby is and how to contact them by phone or email, go to https://hampshirealert.co.uk/Content/AllLocalAreas and type in your postcode.