Havant MP Alan Mak meets leading UK technology companies to discuss sector's future

Havant MP Alan Mak has met with leading UK technology companies to discuss the sector's future.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology was invited to speak at a public policy group meeting of techUK, the technology trade association.

It has more than 1,000 members and acts as a network to bring together people, companies and organisations to realise the potential of digital technology to benefit society, the economy and the planet.

Senior representatives from a wide range of companies heard Mr Mak outline his priorities and explain how the Conservative Party is approaching policymaking for the digital sector now it is in Opposition.

Alan Mak MP with representatives of leading UK technology companies

Mr Mak said: "It was great to meet techUK members again and talk about opportunities for the sector, building on the strong Conservative record where we had more tech unicorns than France and Germany combined and a very successful broadband rollout.

"We also talked about the challenges that Labour have imposed on the tech sector since coming to office, including the increase to National Insurance contributions which has really hit the sector hard.

"Over the coming months the Conservatives will be launching our policy commissions, including on technology issues, so I welcome your views.

"In the meantime I'm going to stay engaged with the tech sector, which is vitally important for our economy and our society." To contact Mr Mak, please go to www.alanmak.org.uk/contact.